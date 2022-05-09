I have loved Josh Brolin’s on-screen presence for a long time. Ever since I saw him in 2007’s “No Country for Old Men,” I have sought movies out just because he was in them. When I found out Brolin had a new tv show coming to Amazon Prime Video, I knew I needed to watch it.
The show, “Outer Range,” takes place in rural Wyoming with Brolin playing Royal Abbott, the patriarch of a family that heads up a massive ranch. Abbott Ranch, for all its beautiful rolling hills and open pastures, has an ominous and surreal tinge to its lands. The Abbotts’ neighbors, the Tillersons, own an equally sprawling share of land but seem to have more financial wealth. With all the opulence the Tillersons have, there also comes enigmatic and unpredictable behavior from the members of their dysfunctional family. Regardless of the internal strife, the Tillersons can all agree that the Abbotts are the enemy. All of this is confounded by the fact that one of the Tillersons is found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Abbott land.
While that all is good fodder for a hard hitting modern neo-western drama, there is also a major hole in the plot I have left out until now. Literally, there is a giant hole in the ground of unknown origins or purposes that mysteriously has appeared on the Abbotts’ land, land the Tillersons claim is theirs.
When Brolin’s Royal finds the hole in his land, he is mystified. He doesn’t know where it goes, what’s at the bottom of it or what it means for him and his family. Does the hole have a divine origin where a god laid it down on his land, or is there something even more complicated and hard to understand than that? Those are some of the questions “The Outer Range” explores while also navigating around the complicated situation forming between the brooding Abbott and Tillerson families.
I must say, I was a bit hesitant about watching the show at first because the premise of the show sounded like it would result in a confusing all around experience for the viewer in a bad head-scratching kind of way. Instead, though, while the audience is spoon-fed no answers, the performance of the actors, especially Brolin, and the atmosphere of the show lends itself to telling a special and attention-grabbing yarn.
With only two episodes remaining, I can honestly say I do not know where things are going to end up with any of the characters. I feel certain there is no way to put a neat bow on things, but I also feel like having definitive answers in a show that explores as much as this would take away from part of the fun of it all. With a firm commitment to more seasons to come down the road for “The Outer Range,” I can’t wait to see how the rest of this first season plays out and where the show and its story will go.
A final note, if you enjoyed the tone of “No Country for Old Men,” then you will love this show. While not at all similar beyond a few details and western themes, Brolin’s grumbling cowboy is comforting and familiar to watch while also feeling experimental and fresh.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
