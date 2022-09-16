Apple TV’s passion project from Samuel L. Jackson “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is one of the best miniseries of the 2020s. From Jackson’s personal commitment to the role and story given his family’s history with dementia, his performance is inspired, and the story is one of a kind.
Samuel L. Jackson is a beloved actor. He is the highest grossing actor of all time, with films he has appeared in making a total of $27 billion. From a quality standpoint, Jackson has been equally as prolific having starred in numerous projects from directors like Tarantino, Scorsese, Spike Lee and many more.
With that background out of the way, I must say that I was taken aback by how quickly I fell in love with this limited series. Out of the gate, Jackson’s vulnerability and commitment to the role felt like a watershed moment for an actor who has already had so much success.
The mini-series begins with Ptolemy Grey being taken care of by his great-nephew. Grey is suffering from severe dementia and has trouble separating his thoughts from the present and memories of the past. Additionally, Grey has no one to care for him except for his great-nephew and the rest of his family seems more opportunistic in their viewing of what Grey’s estate can provide for them when he is gone.
Everything changes, however, when Grey’s great-nephew is murdered. Grey had been scheduled by his great-nephew to visit a doctor with a new medication that could potentially change things entirely for Grey with regards to his condition.
This twist and miraculous treatment coupled with Grey’s incredible ability to weave his words and thoughts together makes for a poignant goodbye and introspective experience for a man who knows his days are numbered.
While he knows this, Grey seems unfazed in his journey for answers regarding his loved one’s murder as he revisits his past through vivid memories triggered by his medication. Grey also savors the present where he has been gifted precious more time to feel like himself again and interact with people as he once did. Which all ultimately culminates in a blended limited-series that features a great deal of conversation and reflection on what it really means to have closure in your life.
Along the way, Jackson’s performance as Grey is nuanced and as painfully tragic as it is enthralling and heartfelt. Jackson delivers what may be his best performance as he plays a character that he has worked to bring on the screen in part for around a decade. For me, Jackson completely bought into this character and role and brings to the screen the immense amount of talent and hard work that we have seen throughout his career.
As this awards season has begun with the primetime Emmy Awards, it is unfortunate and baffling to me that Samuel L. Jackson was not nominated for his performance. It is equally criminal that no other elements of the show or supporting actors from this story really received the awards recognition they so deserve. While I have no fear whatsoever that this show will forever exist as a high watermark of Jackson’s career, I am hopeful that people will find this limited-series and give it the time and attention it deserves.
