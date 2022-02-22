The 2006 Martin Scorsese film, “The Departed,” is one of those few movies most people can agree has it all. It made 291 million dollars in the box office while being a two-and-a-half-hour R-rated film.
How did Scorsese score such a big hit?
For starters, it has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg. In addition to that, it’s a drama focusing on a fictional Boston crime kingpin, Frank Costello, based on Whitey Bulger. Nicholson also provides an unhinged and iconic performance in the role. More than that, however, “The Departed” captures the grit, grim and beauty of Boston and turns the city into a character in the film.
To me, a film’s ability to turn its physical environment into a prevalent force in the plot and presentation of the film is a major determining factor in whether a film will be memorable and impactful or not.
Think of the ship and ocean in James Cameron’s “Titanic,” the city of Gotham in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy or the desert in “The Magnificent Seven.” Often, it’s an adversarial role the location takes against the characters that inhabit it. Titanic ran into an iceberg, Gotham always presented Batman with new challenges and the desert is a hellscape of heat and sand for the seven.
With “The Departed,” the film takes a different approach in how it presents the city as something to be overcome by its characters. With Boston in “The Departed,” the city becomes ingratiate throughout the plot more in a socio-economic way rather than the physical manifestations my other examples had in their films.
In essence, Boston is a very diverse city broken down into two groups in the film. The first group are more financially well-off and are under the domain of the police. The second group live in the traditionally less-financially stable South Boston and look more to Frank Costello’s gang than they do to the police. This was an interesting dichotomy to me because the police were not trying to unite with people who were more in line with Costello. Instead, it was an “us vs them” mentality from the police. For instance, the perception held by the police regarding people more likely to align with Costello and his gang was viewing those people as lost causes. This benefitted Costello because although modern technology and policing techniques were a risk, Costello was still insulated by a community that accepted the necessity of his existence.
This strife and struggle between classes was also seen between DiCaprio’s William Costigan and Matt Damon’s Colin Sullivan. Both came from impoverished homes in Boston, but Sullivan left all of that behind and fully immersed himself in an affluent lifestyle. All the while, Costigan stayed in a position where he was not financially stable and fit into the demographic that was more likely to support Costello. From this, it was again shown that the classism and elitist nature of wealthier Bostonians was more impactful, and the main deterrent to peace was caused by prejudices perpetuated by those in the “better” areas of Boston.
When the film ends, there isn’t any clear condemnation of the criminal element in the city or prejudices of the wealthy over the working-class. Instead, the final scene of the film shows a rat crawl across Sullivan’s balcony as the golden dome of the Massachusetts State House sits in the back of the shot. This symbolizes that crime runs through the city and there is no purity to be found, no matter how pretty the façade.
Grant is a senior majoring in public relations.
