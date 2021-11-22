Before the acclaim of 2019’s “Joker,” there was Heath Ledger’s inventive and captivating take on the classic character of the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s Batman cinematic universe.
Unfortunately, as history goes, Heath Ledger died before the release of “The Dark Knight.” The film went on to gross over a billion dollars in the box office and receive multiple awards, including an Oscar for Heath Ledger’s performance as the clown prince of crime.
Flash forward several years, and we see the final film of the Christopher Nolan trilogy of Batman films with “The Dark Knight Rises.”
While I certainly know people who love this film and how it ends the trilogy, I also know countless people who didn’t feel the film was a satisfying conclusion to a film series that set a new precedent for quality in superhero movies.
Personally, I have trouble separating Heath Ledger from the equation when I try and imagine a conclusion to the story of Christian Bale’s Batman.
Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Bane was no doubt iconic and highly intriguing, but “The Dark Knight” is a film that you can’t help but be mesmerized by.
The story is engrossing, and the Joker’s presence in the film is foreboding and significant. Around every turn, the Joker seems to have a trap or ploy in place to foil the Batman, which in turn pushes Bruce Wayne and his gothic alter-ego to new lengths in order to stop the Joker and keep order.
It is a truly unique relationship that really has only been effectively fleshed out in a live action setting in “The Dark Knight.”
So when Ledger dies and Nolan literally has to flip the script, we are introduced to a completely different foe in Bane and Talia al Ghul. They are an enemy that has a, let’s be honest, convoluted and overly drawn-out plan to destroy Batman and Bruce Wayne in one swoop.
Maybe the plan they have isn’t even all that bad, but the way “The Dark Knight Rises” showcases the decay of Gotham’s society and the character of Batman in an extremely philosophical way, is verbose and, frankly, boring. Not to mention that the conflict and sense of urgency to make the film and character feel real simply isn’t there.
Instead, what we get is a continuation of the flaw that Nolan introduced with his first Batman film, “Batman Begins.”
I like “Batman Begins,” but there’s a point after half the movie has completed where you just feel like the story takes itself far too seriously and attempts to make itself more than what it is.
That was the great thing about “The Dark Knight” and the character of the Joker, because repeatedly in the film, Ledger’s Joker would pose the question “why so serious,” to characters he was telling his ever changing origin story to.
It was refreshing and extremely self-aware of Nolan to have his second film in essence question Batman and symbolically the first film by asking why it took itself so seriously. The Joker’s existence put an emphasis on acting within the moment and revealing your true character through knee-jerk reactions.
It made for a much more earnest and interesting portrayal of the characters because you saw the ensemble of players in “The Dark Knight,” acting fast in order to stay alive. The only time they had to themselves was after the dust settled and they had to evaluate if they are who they thought they were.
In comparison, “Batman Begins” did nothing but have its characters debate and think over and over again.
So when Nolan went back to this formula of over-philosophizing everything, it was disappointing and heartbreaking.
Heartbreaking because it reminded you of the loss of Heath Ledger, and disappointing because “The Dark Knight Rises” without Ledger and the Joker was a forgettable film that went back to all of the failings of the trilogy’s first movie.
