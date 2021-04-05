Netflix has as of late become a haven for documentary filmmaking with good in-depth stories that many of us already know of but don’t know the details of. With their latest high-profile documentary, “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” Netflix shows the seedy underbelly that exists in the collegiate world.
For myself and most of my friends, we are students at a well-respected institution with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
While the pursuit of knowledge and expanding of your mind is a respectable endeavor at any point in life or era in human history, lately, it has been a massive expense that most cannot bear without significant financial aid.
I remember my father and other people his age talking about their experiences in college back in the 70’s and early 80’s and what the fiscal impact of school was at the time on them.
For my father, his first two years of school were roughly 423 dollars a semester, which then climbed to around 700 later in his undergrad, and for his final semester of his undergraduate program it was 1000 dollars.
Now remember, this is all in the late 70’s and early 80’s when my dad is in school.
How the individual semester tuition climbed 236% from his freshman year to his senior year final semester.
Flash forward to today and a semester at my father’s alma mater is $4,639.20 a semester and that does not include room and board.
That is a 1,096% increase since my father’s first semester in school way back in the late 70’s
Now I know what you’re thinking, inflation has had a massive effect on that number and it really isn’t that much higher than what the change in dollar would reflect.
However, that would be wrong.
Adjusting to today’s inflation, 423 dollars from 1978 is equivalent to $1,774.24.
While this is certainly a significant increase, it still leaves $2,864.96 left unaccounted for by inflation which are a part of current tuition.
However, this is not something exclusive to my father’s alma mater, which is also a public university.
Rather, this is something schools all across the U.S. and world have done. So what exactly gives?
While many within the academic fields and institutions themselves would say, they provide more for the student body now than they did in the past.
What the “College Admissions Scandal,” documentary reveals is that there aren’t much, if any, more offerings at colleges for extracurriculars provided by the institution. In truth colleges are charging more because they know that people will still pay the fees because it is their only means to get an education and ultimately a job in the field(s) that they desire to be in.
What this allows is for the children of wealthy benefactors and business people to take coveted spots at universities that other young adults their age are also vying for. Because not everyone possesses parents who spend millions of dollars to bribe universities to accept their children, worthy candidates are overlooked and left out.
In this documentary and reenactment, we watch the ringleader of this college bribing scandal, Rick Singer, as he takes millions from wealthy parents and fabricates test scores, athletic backgrounds and basically entire identities to make the children top candidates for universities.
The documentary provided me with so many moments of frustration watching undeserving children of pseudo-celebrities gain admittance to schools they had no business attending.
For the entire time I watched this documentary, I kept pinching myself over the fact that many of these schools knew shady things were going on behind the scenes but did nothing to stop these illegal and ethically debased dealings from happening.
The documentary has made me wonder why there is such a commitment to the colligate atmosphere and justification for high fees from colleges when all along they aren’t playing by the rules of dignity and honesty that they preach.
College educations have evolved from a genuine pursuit to better oneself and learn about the industries students want to enter, to a corporate endeavor where colleges make money had over fist, while their students get raked over the coals. Taking on more and more debt, while the schools they pay care less and less about the people they are supposed to be caring for.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached atgmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
