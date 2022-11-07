I have written about Martin McDonagh, as well as his unique style of storytelling, before because he is a figure in cinema that provides a substance and quality unlike any of his peers.
In his previous feature films “In Bruges,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” McDonagh established his dark and comedic brand in original and impactful ways. McDonagh’s intelligent dialogue and authentic presentation of characters hasn’t been seen in other works, and it is a breath of fresh air to the film industry.
In addition to McDonagh’s success on screen, he is a prolific and revered playwright with countless classics and award-winning plays made. This is in and of itself a feat, as many have attempted and failed to branch across industries by taking their storytelling from stage to film or vice versa. With McDonagh, what you see has been what you get. He does not hold back or filter his films or their focus. He seems to take great joy at creating an unconventional story that may ruffle some feathers.
Some of the topics covered have related to the Catholic church and related controversies such as death of a child and subsequent grief, alcoholism, what follows life and how our beliefs shape our actions. With his 2022 “The Banshees of Inisherin,” McDonagh is reunited with frequent collaborators Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two former friends who are now at an impasse in their relationship.
A disclaimer before proceeding: if you have not seen the movie and would like it to not be spoiled, then you are advised to stop here as I will summarize the entire plot in the next few paragraphs.
Okay, with that out of the way, the movie is about Gleeson and Farrell’s characters as Farrell’s Pádraic can’t reconcile why Gleeson’s Colm would just up and stop being his friend when previously they were inseparable.
After some time, Colm reveals to Pádraic that the reason he no longer wants to interact with him is because Colm feels mortality is creeping up on him, and he has nothing to show for a legacy. He feels he needs to leave behind a significant work to be remembered. Colm also believes Pádraic is dull and is taking away from his ability to commit time to creating this unknown lasting work Colm is pursuant of.
Pádraic, being a rather reserved and unobtrusive man, tries his best to obey these parameters but struggles to do so because he still loves his friend and misses him as any normal person would. Pádraic is also a sensitive and kind person who has a simple life and does not yearn for much more than what he has and has come to know.
At an important moment, however, Pádraic becomes intoxicated and confronts Colm about this new barrier between them. In this confrontation, Colm explains his reasons and says that Pádraic and all the other nice people in history are not remembered because they didn’t do anything and were ordinary. Pádraic responds that memory and legacy mean nothing when you’re dead and gone, and what lasts is the memory of the person as held by those who knew and loved that person. Pádraic also makes a keen observation that maybe Colm never was the nice man Pádraic thought he was, and Colm had never been more than hollow and cold. Following this, Colm says to Pádraic’s sister that Pádraic’s confrontation while intoxicated is the most interested Colm has been in anything Pádraic has said, and he may even like Pádraic again because of it.
The situation comes to a head when, to convince Pádraic of his seriousness that he does not want to interact or speak to him again, Colm threatens and then proceeds to cut off his own fingers to keep Pádraic away from him. This plan goes awry, however, when one of the fingers Colm cuts off and throws at the door of Pádraic’s home results in Pádraic’s beloved pet donkey choking to death when trying to eat it. This death happens at a particularly bleak time in Pádraic’s life, as his sister has just left their home for a job away from her brother.
Pádraic, with nothing left in his life other than hurt, then approaches and says plainly to Colm that he will burn down Colm’s house the next day whether or not Colm is in it, and Pádraic will feel no remorse for this. Upon saying this, the island’s abusive police officer begins mocking and threatening Pádraic, but Colm knocks the officer unconscious in an effort to protect his former friend. Pádraic follows through on his plan and we see that Colm is indeed in the house as Pádraic ignites it.
The following day, Pádraic sees Colm on the shore of the island and walks down to him. The two talk and Colm thanks Pádraic for looking after his dog. He begins to engage Pádraic in the type of conversation and friendly banter Colm said he never would again have with Pádraic. While Pádraic seems to appreciate this, feelings of revenge and darkness still seem to linger within Pádraic, which brings the film to a somewhat unsettling ending since we don’t know what to make of what has transpired and what will continue moving forward between the two.
The reason why I just gave you the whole film summary is because I need to express to you how much there is to digest. You see and hear so many things but walk away without clear answers or finality. For me, I really enjoyed the film and thought “The Banshees of Inisherin” was a study of how a single person can destroy our sense of self and feeling of calm if we put too much on their being in our life. I also believe the open-ended nature of this film gives us the luxury of defining the art for what we think it is rather than the answers being spoon fed to us.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.