HBO’s “Succession” is a show I have written about before. It has a star-studded cast, visceral and intelligent writing, beautiful music and chemistry between characters that is unique to this show and the story it tells.
The last time I wrote about “Succession,” it was because I had just completed season two of the show, and I was blown away by the growth of the landscape and sprawling narrative arcs. Now, eight episodes into season three, I find myself in the same spot I was then. Only now I am pacing myself more with the show because, as it has grown in scale and effectiveness of its story, so too has its impact on me.
What I mean is, the characters interact with one another so harshly and tersely that it can sap your energy. This can be equated to watching a war movie, you feel a personal impact from the viewing experience you just had.
With “Succession,” however, instead of grenades and gunfire you experience a toxic patriarchal family slashing and burning itself and those around it while its individual members vie for power. To me, “Succession” is indicative of humanity’s desire for conquest and its selfish desire to wage wars for gilded ill-gotten gains. The primal thirst for blood remains, except the hunters have traded in their boots, camouflage, guns and knives for pens, dress shoes and suits.
With that disclaimer rendered, I need to also mention again just how strong of a series “Succession” is. The main cast unbelievably superb and this season’s guest stars are meaningful and truly weave themselves into the tapestry of the show. All the while, all the developments in the story continue to unfurl and leave a large area covered in carnage and wreckage of a family warring with itself.
The show is a rarity in television and it feels less like I’m watching something about business and corporate tycoons, and more like I’m watching a biopic of some autocrat Shakespeare had previously made into a play. The themes of family and betrayal run deep and the sharp dialogue between characters is funny, hurtful, odd and about every other adjective you can name. There isn’t any gristle in the writing and each character’s performance is finely tuned.
The background of the show in New York City is also very tastefully done. Where other shows and films have made you feel the size and power of large cities like New York, “Succession” uses the city like a set. It makes me think of the quote “all the world’s a stage,” and with the family this show centers around, the Roys, it really feels like the globe is their plaything. They can go anywhere, do anything, say whatever they like and buy anyone or anything they fancy. The Roys, and those in their orbit, are out of touch with reality and engaged in something separate from whatever grounded lives they may have once had.
“Succession” is a show that demands and deserves your attention, from countless awards from critics to adulation from a large fanbase. What “Succession” lacks in dragons, mobsters or humanoid robots, it makes up for in character and substance. Which is why it is one of, if not the definitive, poster child show of HBO and all premium television right now. Just make sure if you watch it, you have something to unwind with after.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
