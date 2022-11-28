Mental health is a topic that has been brought up by many prominent celebrities and stars in the film industry. Many movies have also delved into what it takes to navigate the difficult area of exploring and taking care of one's own mental health. A stigma and trepidation still seems to remain, however, when showing and sharing our own personal journeys.
Jonah Hill, who has in recent years shared how life experiences and scrutiny have impacted him, goes all in on his feature documentary “Stutz.” This documentary offers an interesting study into his relationship with his psychiatrist Phil Stutz, but it also gives us viewers a safe space to share our own vulnerabilities with trying to manage and maintain our own mental health.
Starting off, Jonah Hill and his psychiatrist jump into things at full speed. The film gets into the methodologies and ideas that Stutz has developed over time and what each of those elements do to balance anxieties and stressors brought on by life. While that can sound daunting, Hill does an excellent job in how he presents these tools over the course of the film. By the end of the movie as well, when Hill says why he wanted to make “Stutz” in the first place, he plainly states that he wants to make the tools he’s been given by Stutz available to as many people as possible because of how much they have helped and shaped his life.
For me, it wasn't until I had almost finished the film that I really picked up on how the experience of watching this film was an interactive one like Hill said he wanted it to be. My realization came about when Stutz told Hill to close his eyes in one of the many instances he asked Hill to do so for an exercise. In that specific moment, I realized that I too could close my eyes and practice the same visualization techniques that Hill was being directed to follow. From that point on, I felt a shift from being an interested viewer of the documentary to taking part in what the film was trying to teach me.
That has also led me to want to watch the film again soon and more than once. What was shared in “Stutz” was not a preachy or “out there” sort of therapy. Rather, it showed healthy means we can all use to manage stressors and balance our lives. While I don’t know if every part of the tools shown were for me, a lot of the overall concepts I really subscribe to and identify with. Additionally, the score for the film is beautiful and for my money is one of the best compositions and pairings to a film or documentary in the past few years.
For much of Hill’s career, he was the funny man and was often derided for having a larger stature. In addition to the helpful tools and exercises provided to the viewer, “Stutz” puts on full display what it has been like for Hill as he struggled with finding a love and acceptance for himself. It also showed how prevalent and damaging we can be as an audience today when we point our fingers at entertainers or those in the public eye and hurl insults or criticisms. This provides us with another lesson that we need not be hurtful to one another, and we should work to build up those in our lives as well as those we meet or do not know. After all, the world would be a better place if we were all a bit more empathetic and considerate.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
