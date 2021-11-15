I’ve written this first paragraph repeatedly in so many ways. There are versions I wrote where I would come out and say, “This article is about my friend who is making a movie!” or, “I have a story to tell you.” But I decided the first was too straightforward and the others I thought of were trite. So, here I am, explaining to you my conundrum while also giving you a breakdown of things.
My close friend, Tanay Mankad, is a University of Tennessee, Knoxville alum, and he is now working on a short film he wrote and is directing called “Rian and Sameer.”
That said, this all started in a geology class lab my freshman year and Mankad’s junior year of college.
We were working in a group, pleasantries were exchanged and eventually he asked me what I loved to do and, in essence, what I wanted to be when I grew up.
I told him that I love stories more than anything. The way they flow, the way they breathe and create life like an ecosystem does. I told him I wanted to be a screenwriter, and at the time, I did.
From there we talked on and on about our greatest influences and inspirations for film and stories. We talked for hours about Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, the Coen brothers, Paul Thomas Anderson and all other directors we gravitated towards. It was one of those chance meetings with a person where it feels like you’ve known them all your life even though you had only just met them.
Now, the conversations about other’s careers in film has shifted instead to conversation about our own careers and lives ahead. For Mankad, he has taken the dreams and life he sought in film and turned them into a reality. From a political science major at UTK to someone who just received credit on an episode of the HBO Max mini-series “Through Our Eyes.”
Mankad was a graduate from Knoxville’s Farragut high school with a planned trajectory of getting a law degree and becoming a lawyer. All the while he would keep his passion for film and creating stories of his own on the side. It was something Mankad would later realize wasn’t for him because law wasn’t the thing that made him go on impassioned speeches and occasional tangents about how great filmmakers have an intimate understanding of what makes life so beautiful and complicated.
In an interview I had with Mankad recently, he explained how it all began when he saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film “Boogie Nights,” and Anderson’s 1999 film “Magnolia.”
“I saw the way the characters talked in conjunction with the music, in conjunction with the overall look of the film and I said to myself ‘I want my movies to look like that and I want my movies to sound like that,’” Mankad said.
By the latter-half of Mankad’s college career, he could no longer deny that his dream was to make films of his own and so he made the decision to tell his family what it is he truly wanted to do.
“It got down to me showing them (his parents) what I had to write, and that’s it. As it turns out, that’s what won them over,” Mankad said.
From there, the next step for Mankad was to apply to multiple master of fine arts (MFA) programs. After weighing his options, Mankad landed on Pepperdine’s MFA program. Next thing he knew, he was packing his bags and moving to California for the start of the rest of his life.
Now, two weeks out from shooting, Mankad shares the topic of his short film “Rian and Sameer”.
“It focuses on a Latina-American girl named Rian who is getting a phone call in 15 minutes telling her whether her parents will be deported back to Chile or not,” Mankad said. “Meanwhile, her best friend Sameer is trying to keep her (Rian’s) spirits up while waiting for this call.”
When asked about the motivation behind writing this story, Mankad answered thoughtfully.
“I have friends who are Hispanic-American, as well as Latino-American, and I found that during this Trump-era presidency their sense of security was threatened. These are people who have been in the United States in some cases for longer periods than their own home countries. Yet they are still considered outsiders.”
Elaborating further, Mankad said, “I wanted to put the audience in a real time-sensitive situation that takes place within 15 minutes where the stakes are incredibly high and there is tension in the waiting for this judgment call.”
Speaking about his stylistic vision for the “Rian and Sameer” and how it translates to his film, Mankad described the methodology behind his film’s cinematography and direction.
“In order to fully communicate that sentiment and tension, the scenes leading up to the phone call are to be filmed all in one continuous shot. This is to get the sense that the audience is following these characters and that we are all waiting in this moment with them.”
After our conversation concluded, it was apparent that Mankad’s vision for his film was clear. To me, the concise nature of the story and palpable tension of the situation offers us members of the audience the opportunity to experience a film in a unique way we often are not afforded.
And while we talked, I couldn’t help but think to myself about how far we have come.
Mankad has gone from a political science student to a full-blown credited professional in the film industry. And likewise, our conversations have shifted from talking about other people’s careers to our own and the direction our lives have taken.
It can be hard at this juncture in life. You’re young enough that the world is your oyster and you can do most anything, but also decisiveness and diligence are essential if you want to reach your goals.
Watching one of my best friends do this in an industry we both love is not only exciting and makes me happy for him, but it also inspires me.
It inspires me because it tells me that no dream or idea is so big that it can’t be attained with enough desire and effort. It all just takes working towards who it is you want to be and what it is you want to do one step at a time.
Grant T. Mitchell is a senior at UT this year majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
