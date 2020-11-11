Paul Thomas Anderson has long been established as one of the best directors in Hollywood. From his string of films with strong ensembles and interwoven stories such as “Magnolia,” “Punch Drunk Love,” and “There Will Be Blood,” Paul Thomas Anderson (PTA) wowed us with his visionary filmmaking abilities.
With his reputation established and his image firmly entrenched in Hollywood folklore, PTA’s first project after “There Will Be Blood,” came five years later in 2012 with “The Master.”
Where previous PTA films gave audiences nuanced and intriguing characters, “The Master” picks up right where PTA left off with amazing characters. Most notably, Joaquin Phoenix’s Freddie Quell and the late-great Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Lancaster Dodd dominate the screen and demand your attention.
Joaquin’s Freddie is a traumatized WWII veteran and drifter with substance abuse issues and a plethora of psychological and codependency issues to go along with those substances he does abuse.
Meanwhile, Philip Seymore Hoffman’s Lancaster Dodd is the enigmatic leader of a Scientology-like religious cult that has a growing and devoted following. Interesting enough, like Scientology’s L. Ron Hubbard, Hoffman’s Dodd embodies the same mysterious leader with limitless abilities to expound upon the religion he invented to anyone he encounters.
Snake oil salesman or prophet, Dodd is an adroit speaker and persuader.
When these two very different people encounter one another, Lancaster and some of his family and flock are travelling by yacht while Freddie is on the run and moving from one dead end job to the next.
While one would assume these two characters would clash considering their very different classes in society, Freddie and Lancaster mesh like brothers who were separated from one another at birth.
While initially Freddie is in awe of Lancaster’s genius, as the film progresses Freddie grows more and more doubtful of Lancaster’s omniscience and validity of his religion and leadership.
All the while the roles reverse as the once codependent and childlike devotion and love Freddie had for his mentor Lancaster twists into a dependence Lancaster has on Freddie’s similar world view as well as Freddie’s honesty.
The role reversal of the two is a truly interesting dichotomy because the films progression shows the gradual revealing of Lancaster Dodd’s con-man character. While there are certainly parts early on that show Lancaster’s weaknesses through his carefully cultivated persona, it isn’t until the last third of the film where we really see how vulnerable and human Lancaster is.
It is at this point of the last bit of the film where we the audience also realize how Freddie and Lancaster aren’t much different from one another as we once thought they were.
Both are hard living men by nature, with a sense of wanderlust and perpetual loneliness that can’t be filled by even the most lively of company.
While the conclusion of their relationship is a bittersweet goodbye, the basis of their being together and the growth of their relationship and understanding between the two men is invaluable and memorable.
It is also this relationship between Freddie and Lancaster that makes this film so great.
They are from wildly different places in the world and have landed in near opposite life paths, but all the while they have a connection that is spiritual and binds them to one another as though they really did live a past life together as Lancaster claims they did.
Ultimately it is the performances of Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman and their character’s deep bond that endears this film so much to me and also to the history of cinema.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.