It can certainly be argued that the advent of streaming has made it more difficult for shows to be hits, since there are now so many different things to watch. For the Netflix crime drama “Peaky Blinders”, the first few seasons had a relatively small fanbase. However, the show’s excellent production and talented cast made it a mainstream hit by its conclusion.
I remember on a Friday back in high school stumbling across “Peaky Blinders” in the recommended section of my Netflix as I scrolled through the platform’s catalog on an especially boring day of pre-calculus. Because I was a big fan of “Luther” with Idris Elba, I was recommended this other U.K. based crime series starring an actor I love called Cillian Murphy. When the credits opened while Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” played, I felt myself get hooked and knew I had to binge the show.
For that reason, I turned it off immediately and spent the rest of my school day eagerly awaiting it to end so I could go home and watch “Peaky Blinders” for my entire Friday night. By the end of that night, I had finished the first season and was about to start the second when the sun came up and I figured I ought to get to bed.
Funny enough, that has always been a trend with me watching “Peaky Blinders.” A new season comes out and I watch it in one sitting because I just can’t bring myself to turn it off. After I watched all of season 4 in one day, though, I realized my time with the show was finite. Upon realizing that, I couldn’t bring myself to watch more than 10 minutes of the first episode of the show’s fifth season because I didn’t want it to end.
Now, with the fifth and sixth seasons released and the sixth season being the show’s last, I feel like I can return to the show and watch it again. I have enough episodes and time left to say goodbye to what has been a great ride. Maybe not every episode was my favorite, but the way the show moved the narrative along in each episode and showed true growth and change in characters was impactful and special.
While I’m still coming to terms with the end of the show, I am also wondering more and more what shows and movies will be able to make it into the category of “classic.” It seems more and more like the diffusion of excellent things to watch across platforms and the decentralized nature of movies and shows will continue to evolve to a point where categorization of art will become obsolete when it comes to deeming something classic or not. It makes me a little sad to think this may be the case because we have been gifted so many phenomenal shows and movies these past ten plus years. Many of them, if not given publicity, fade away.
Comparatively, films in the legacy media presentation of them, i.e., through cable and box office, had a better chance of breaking through based on their quality. Maybe it wouldn’t happen immediately, but eventually the cream of the crop would rise to the top. Whereas now, a show like “Peaky Blinders” can ascend from anonymity to some level of widespread viewing, yet not reach the heights of a “Sopranos” or “Breaking Bad” where everyone watches it. Regardless of what happens, “Peaky Blinders” is an exceptional show that deserves your time and attention.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.