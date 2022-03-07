This year’s biggest new film, “The Batman” had lofty expectations. The production saw the role and creative control of Batman go from Ben Affleck writing, directing and starring as the caped crusader, to a new regime entirely. Director Matt Reeves and new leading man Robert Pattinson shook fears of the film not living up to fan’s standards, and “The Batman” included more from Batman source material than any of the previous incarnations of the dark knight.
For about the first hour of the film, I was worried. “The Batman” had many different avenues it was trying to explore and none of them were getting enough time for me to digest fully. I started to overreact, as I do, and think that they weren’t going to be able to set a solid foundation for their planned Batman trilogy. Given another 30 minutes, however, each of the key components of the story were being covered with great care and intention.
I am an unabashed DC and Batman nerd, I love the characters and stories in Batman comics, animated shows and of course movies.
With “The Batman,” I was pleasantly surprised with how much the film took from source material in animated films and comic series. The story for this film had noticeable influences from “Batman: Year One” as well as “Batman: The Long Halloween.” Which was a great thing to see as a huge fan of the characters as so many superhero films are completely original and/or do not give justice to the amazing source material they have access to. I think anyone who is an avid consumer of Batman stories will absolutely love the influences clearly felt and seen in this film.
Furthermore, “The Batman” is held up most prominently by both its gritty depiction of Gotham City and a vulnerable and incredibly human depiction of Batman from Robert Pattinson. I knew that Pattinson was a much better actor than my hatred of the “Twilight” film series would have had me think, but oh my god is he Bruce Wayne!
I mean really and truly, Pattinson completely embodies the young and mildly unhinged Bruce Wayne/Batman who struggles to separate his two personas. Throughout the film, I felt completely at ease with Pattinson’s performance even if I felt early on that some aspects of the film were rushed.
Again, this is not a dig at the film, and I need to emphasize that everything came together in the last hour and especially the last 15-20 minutes. Especially when considering the massive number of characters included in the film’s story, such as Catwoman, the Penguin and the Riddler.
When I walked out of the theater, I had this thought in my head. There have been great Bruce Wayne/Batman depictions from Hollywood films. Never, though, had I seen a live-action caped crusader that resembled the one I knew so well from all the animated films and comics I’ve had the pleasure watching and reading over the years.
Pattinson is more of a true Bruce Wayne/Batman than any of the others who have come before him, and his relationship with Selina Kyle/Catwoman is refreshing and powerful. I just wish there was more time for the two characters to be together, here’s to hoping we see Bruce and Selina together again so their undeniable chemistry can have the further progression it deserves.
Beyond those two, I am sure whatever characters included in the Bat-tinson films to come will be just as satisfying and just as significant as what we had in “The Batman.”
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.