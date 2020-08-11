The genre of noir films and the historical drama mystery capers which reside within it are extensive and well documented.
From “The Maltese Falcon” to “LA Confidential,” there have been plenty of films with detectives and world-weary private investigators searching for their own personal truths against the backdrop of a cold city.
Edward Norton’s directorial, screenwriting and starring role in creating the 2019 project “Motherless Brooklyn” delivers a powerful entry into the genre.
Jumping out of the pages of a hard-boiled detective novel, “Motherless Brooklyn” is the slept-on masterpiece of 2019. While critics claimed the long running time brought the film down to a lesser level, I felt this was everything and more anyone could want from a detective film.
“Motherless Brooklyn” is a film that requires a long running time.
It plays, in a large part, along with the classic detective film structure that Edward Norton is in clear pursuit of with this passion project film of his.
To me, “Motherless Brooklyn” has a perfect sense of itself and the running time it needs in order to get its point across through the medium of film.
“Motherless Brooklyn” accomplishes this by creating a unique world of its own, transporting the viewer back to an older and harder time to be alive, 1950’s New York. Cars are bigger and clunkier, there is no internet, clothes are dressier, giving the false impression people are more cordial and thoughtful of one another, and everyone wears hats.
Everything in this world seems on the up and up until Lionel Essrog, Edward Norton’s character, saw his mentor shot and killed when a private investigation job they’re working goes awry.
This is when the veneer of society and orderly power structures by the people, of the people, for the people is torn away. Revealing the truth.
The truth being that racism abounds and rears its ugly head time and time again, no matter the era or appearances put on by those in power.
This is where Edward Norton shows his prowess behind the camera.
Instead of throwing all of these hyper-politicized issues onto the screen and playing the role of pseudo-intellectual celebrity social commentator, Norton relies on the natural progression of the film’s story and its big reveals within the sprawling mystery he pursues to themselves show us the problematic nature of the society studied.
While major topics that remain forever relevant such as racial discrimination and the power money plays in politics within the film, the real gem is in the relationships Norton’s Lionel engages in on his journey to the truth and his own personal justice.
Such as a relationship with a new love interest that is able to see past Lionel’s glaring struggle with the actions and statements his Tourette’s Syndrome forces him to endure and live with.
And within another important relationship, we see glimpses of Lionel and his shot mentor through flashbacks. While these moments are like looking at a reflection in river water, blink and you’ll miss it, they have a heavy emotional and psychological impact on both the audience and on Lionel.
This is a film that blends highly topical issues with an enthralling story, while some may not have liked the length of the film, breadth and an expedited journey to the conclusion would not have done “Motherless Brooklyn” any favors.
This is a film that deserves every bit of its two hour and 24-minute runtime. Anything less would be an insult to the expertly woven mystery and lesson in power “Motherless Brooklyn” allows the audience to see.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.