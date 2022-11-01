I had a vision for what I wanted when I started this column with The Daily Beacon back in spring of 2020. I would talk about movies and shows and discuss their personal meaning to me as well as give an interpretation for what I saw in those movies relative to life. Now, in the twilight of my academic career, I don’t know how many more columns I have left and that makes me a little sad.
Looking back on the opportunity to write and the stories I’ve been afforded to have published both online and in print has been a blessing. I am grateful to all the amazing editors I’ve had at The Daily Beacon and all the 100 plus articles I’ve had published.
Going back to my vision for this column, I always saw 2007’s Academy Award winning film “No Country for Old Men” as the article I was saving for my magnum opus. The article that would encompass and encapsulate what “Film According to Grant” was and is about. Now, with where I am, I thought this was as good a time as any to give it a go and talk about “No Country for Old Men.”
For starters, this is the Coen brothers’ most visually stunning film. In fact, I would go as far to say that every element of “No Country for Old Men” is at its most finely tuned and best as compared to all the movies in their catalogue. Additionally, in the argument of greatest works of cinema in the history of filmmaking, I care to wager that this is perhaps the greatest film ever made.
The ensemble is expertly composed and has legends of this era of Hollywood such as Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Woody Harrelson as well as many other gifted actors like Barry Corbin and Stephen Root.
The story is also one that is completely enthralling and warrants the attention of anyone that turns it on. Regardless of whether you intended on watching it or just wanted some background noise, after the first few minutes I can guarantee anyone would be hooked. That’s a rare thing with movies, when they’re so good that whenever you have them on you can’t help but watch them. No matter how many times you’ve seen them before.
There’s a difference between “No Country for Old Men” and other films in the conversation of greatest ever. I believe that it’s in the rewatchable nature of the film. The yarn that is spun in this tale adapted by the book of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, is timeless and flows so methodically that it’s like hearing one of those old stories around the campfire. You know what’s coming because you’ve been told it before, but the way it’s executed and the depth of it is so poignant you want to hear it again and again.
Fundamentally, I think that’s really what makes a film, show or story in general lasting in the public’s mind. How much feels natural and woven together like it was something that always existed balanced against how much you could see through and tell it’s fiction or actors on a screen.
In the end, “No Country for Old Men” blurs that line and makes you forget that you’re watching a movie at all. Instead, it feels like you’ve been transported to another plane. Watching the world around you play out while none of the people know you’re there. That, that is what I want when I’m watching a film or digesting a story. To forget where I am and become fully enveloped in what it is I’m experiencing.
To anyone that comes across this, I appreciate you reading it and any other of my work I have written over the years with The Daily Beacon or elsewhere. This column has meant so much to me and will always occupy a spot in my heart, thank you.
