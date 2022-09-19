David Bowie was a major force that helped kickstart a musical era of self-exploration that blossomed into a movement and identity for freedoms of personal expression in gender and identity. Brett Morgen’s 2022 documentary on Bowie’s life, “Moonage Daydream,” is nothing short of a masterpiece in the documentary genre and arguably rewrites the book on what a documentary can be.
Beginning with Bowie’s androgynous Ziggy Stardust character, Bowie pushed the limit of the time’s cultural norms for what gender and sexuality could be for men and women. The first 20-30 minutes of the over two-hour documentary show the shock factor of Bowie’s on-stage presence during the early portion of his career. During this period, Bowie also experimented with many different personalities and characters that he presented on-stage and in his public life.
These personalities and personas in this 70’s period of rock were comparatively more extreme and intense than his later personas. They pushed the limits of what was previously thought as possible to do on stage and in music. Bowie was not, however, satisfied with just that as he pursued expression and artistic freedom in a variety of art forms.
Morgen’s amazing conglomerate of tapes Bowie made along with other available media sources give a look into the mind and state of Bowie unlike anything we have ever seen before. Along with that, Morgen’s ability to craft a story without the use of any interviews to talk about the documentary’s subject illustrates his gifts as a storyteller and filmmaker.
For me, “Moonage Daydream” was a deeply impactful work of cinema that I believe deserves every major award for the documentary category. While some of the early portions of the film were a bit jarring for me in how intense Bowie was and devoted to the art his personas were, the film balanced out with time. Much like Bowie himself did.
Additionally, the experience of watching this film was unlike anything I have seen before. It was as much a concert as it was a deep dive into the inner-workings and most personal depths of the mind of David Bowie. Toward the second half of the film, each of Bowie’s personalities got essentially one song and about 10-15 minutes of dialogue of Bowie in that time of life sharing his views of himself and his art.
That exploration of himself is also a trademark of Bowie. While his marriage and life with famed model Iman brought Bowie the love and solace he previously thought he never could have, there was always a transient nature to Bowie.
Part of the mystic and art was always that you never knew what the next step or direction would be for Bowie and his career as he was always changing and reinventing himself. While music may be what he is most remembered for, Bowie’s creative mind and quest for greater knowledge of his personal capabilities and wants was insatiable and lent itself to his legend.
Many times while watching “Moonage Daydream”, I thought about how there are many artists who have been intoxicating to watch and who captivated audiences like few ever have or will. Bowie is a one of a kind. I have never seen someone with as much curiosity and unsureness in themselves along with incredible confidence in their person and art as Bowie did. He teetered on the fringes of what was acceptable and flew as close to the sun as he could all to find himself.
In retrospect, I think it’s the humanity and pursuit of the intangible that I find so incredibly relatable with him. Bowie wasn’t a god or a figurehead to be worshipped. He was a man who sought answers in his identity, mind, body and soul and ultimately left the Earth more whole than when he entered it. To me, I think that’s a victory and more reason to look fondly at the life and artwork of David Bowie.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
