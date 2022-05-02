Today, Adam Sandler is one of the last real comedy stars from a time when we could know actors mostly for their comedic work, and they remained relevant. While there are many cult-classic comedy films that helped Sandler solidify himself in this spot, 1996’s “Happy Gilmore,” for my money, is what truly catapulted him to stardom.
The film centers around an average guy with anger issues who’s trying to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure. The man, Happy Gilmore, is a failed ice hockey player who cannot skate a lick and has seen his life stalled while he tries to figure out what it is he wants to do.
On a whim, Gilmore takes a swing, literally, and realizes that he has an amazing ability to hit a golf ball very far. From there, Gilmore embarks on a pro career in golf, as he tries to make enough prize money to pay off his grandmother’s debt. Along the way he makes an arch-rival, falls in love, saves his grandmother and does everything he sets out to do.
While all these elements of the story remain present over the course of the film, we quickly fall under Sandler’s spell while also laughing repeatedly at the countless funny moments in the movie. Again, “Happy Gilmore” has a story, but it isn’t the priority. The main goal of the movie is to make you laugh while also endearing the characters of the film to you. For Sandler, even when he’s a jerk to other characters, it’s in a humorous and non-serious way and never feels mean-spirited.
Most of all, though, there is a heartfelt nature to “Happy Gilmore” that comedies today just do not have. Each character is willing to laugh at themselves while also doing things that make us laugh at/with them.
When considering today’s comedies, there isn’t that same magic feeling when watching them. The laughs feel cheaper, and in general, the characters feel flat while the production value and effort in making well-rounded characters has fallen by the wayside. Comparatively, it makes me look back at the comedies from the ‘70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000’s as the golden age of comedy films.
That’s enough of me nagging on today’s comedies — “Happy Gilmore” is just such an enjoyable film that I can’t help but look at today’s offerings and sort of wince at their lack of substance. “Happy Gilmore” also boasts an astoundingly well-rounded supporting cast with actors such as Carl Weathers, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald filling each role and making them feel like real people. The comedy in the movie is physical, observational and a whole lot of great scripted moments too that play off each other well.
One example is when Weathers’ character Chubbs dies after comedically falling out of a window. Another is McDonald’s antagonistic Shooter McGavin being menaced by the 7’2" former bond villain Richard Kiel. And of course, Sandler’s Gilmore getting into a brawl with Bob Barker at a celebrity pro-am where Barker knocks Gilmore out. There are so many moments like this and while there are a few clichés in the film, “Happy Gilmore” is a classic with an enduring impact on comedy.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
