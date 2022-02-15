Every now and then I get a word stuck in my head. The word of the day today that’s bouncing around in my brain is “vestige” which is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as a trace of something that is disappearing or no longer exists. To me, Ian McKellen’s real-life character portrayal of James Whale in 1998’s acclaimed “Gods and Monsters” is a perfect example of a vestige.
The film, “Gods and Monsters,” is a case study of the stars and directors of old-Hollywood and how quickly celebrity and fame erode. For James Whale, this is shown as the film begins with Whale engaging in conversation with an interviewer who is only interested in his monster movies from his diverse and genre-spanning career. Whale, a homebody since a recent stroke, is uninterested in the interviewer’s questions and struggles to retain focus given the effects of his stroke.
The stroke and its effects have given Whale a door into vivid recollections and memories of his time in old-Hollywood and of the hell-scape he survived in the trenches of WWI. Whale befriends his gardener, Boone, played by Brenden Fraser, to keep him company and help him sift through the memories tormenting him.
Through their relationship, Whale can share with Boone the most significant parts of his life and career. This is cathartic not only for Whale, but also Boone, as Boone is trying to find direction and purpose in life and Whale’s stories serve as a chance to glean a new perspective on the world around him.
Some of these sojourns into Whale’s memory are not, however, pleasant experiences for either party. Such as when Whale recalls the death of his lover in WWI. It had been on a mission outside of the trenches that Whale’s lover was mortally wounded and then left stuck on barbed wire. Since his body was caught on wire in no-man’s-land, Whale was forced to see the prolonged decomposition of the man he loved on gruesome display.
In the present, Boone attends an outdoor party with Whale where the former stars of Frankenstein are in attendance and warmly greet the man who directed them. As the party ends, it begins to rain and Boone and Whale leave. Upon returning to Whale’s home, Whale grabs Boone inappropriately to provoke Boone into killing him so he does not have to experience his brain deteriorating any further.
Whale admits as much and apologizes to Boone, Boone then puts Whale to bed and awakens to discover that Whale has drowned himself in his pool and left a suicide note. Boone leaves as he does not want to be seen as a suspect by police. We then see a black and white vision of Whale being carried by Boone dressed like Frankenstein. Boone walks over muddied ground and sets Whale’s body next to Whale’s deceased wartime lover in the trench they shared together during the war.
The film then jumps forward a decade where we see Boone watching Frankenstein with his young son as his wife works in the background. Boone tells his son that he knew the man who directed the movie, his son tells him he doesn’t believe him and Boone then takes out an original sketch Whale had drawn of the monster which he signed, “To Clayton. Friend?”
Clayton is then told by his wife that he needs to take the trash out before it rains, Clayton kisses the top of his son’s head and tells him to go to bed. After throwing the trash out in the outdoor bin, Clayton turns down the street and imitates Frankenstein’s famous walk. The camera then pulls out and the film fades to black.
Grant is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
