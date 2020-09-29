What is it about the 1998 Joel and Ethan Coen film “The Big Lebowski” that inspires such devotion from its most ardent fans? Truth be told, it would be easier to answer the inverse of that question. What about “The Big Lebowski” doesn’t demand your complete and undivided attention and emotional investment.
The story for starters is absolutely absurd and hilarious at face value.
The Jeff Bridges protagonist in the film is a lethargic, long haired, bearded, philosophical and White Russian loving man. Who, if I had to describe in more detail, has the look and feel of a blend between philosophy professor and a retired surfer.
This man, who’s sweater selection is immaculate, is named Jeffrey Lebowski but his friends call him “The Dude.”
Now “The Dude” is minding his own business and living his care-free life of a casual bowler and professional lounger when everything changes in a case of mistaken identity.
The problem arises when “The Dude” is confused by thuggish debt collectors for another Mr. Jeffery Lebowski that is married to a former pornstar, Bunny.
Once having realized their mistake, the thugs leave “The Dude,” but Bridges’ character is not satisfied with this as the thugs urinated on his favorite rug and just generally ruined his vibe.
Looking for some sort of compensation for his trouble, “The Dude” locates and questions the other Jeffery Lebowski, a wealthy old benefactor, and proceeds to get himself involved in a preposterous adventure.
Through all of this hilarity, “The Dude” is accompanied by his bowling partners and friends, Donny and Walter, played by Steve Buscemi and John Goodman respectively.
Donny is a meek and meager gentleman who says in total maybe five lines of dialogue throughout the whole film. Walter on the other hand is a brash and, some would say, certifiably crazy Vietnam veteran.
Together these three amigos trek through the mysterious underworld associated with kidnapping and as well as the goings of the porn studio in which Bunny worked at.
While this misadventure certainly has more than enough avant-garde artistry from its oddball cast, this isn’t an art movie nor is “The Dude” an advocate for any particular cause.
While his person and actions would certainly give one the impression that he is anti-war and a proponent for more radically peaceful means of living and conversating with one another, the character of “The Dude” says none of this.
In fact, Bridges’ “The Dude” doesn’t really give any preachy dialogue at all. And if there were any intent behind the character of “The Dude” it would be as a sort of non-specific conduit for all people to derive some sort of peace from.
Bridges’s character allows all of us to tag along on this wild and multi-level adventure but all along this road we are not inundated with any themes of good guys or bad guys. The only thing we see with that is from the comical group of self-described nihilists that follow around “The Dude” for the entirety of the film. Even they aren’t so villainous.
The particulars of this film that do so ingrain themselves into the psyche of so many of its viewers is more in the lack of direct message that “The Big Lebowski” gives its viewers.
The byproduct of this is that all who watch this movie gain the same appreciation for the validity in divergent walks of life from our own which “The Dude” does also respects and believe in.
Just look again at the crazy and all-over-the board characters in this film. Yes, “The Dude” does not get along with or like all of them equally, but he does respect the means in which they live because there is no one right way.
That kind of acceptance and understanding of humanity’s differences is what is so ultimately inspiring and loveable about “The Dude.” He isn’t judgmental or dismissive and he’s just trying to live peaceably as the person he is.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
