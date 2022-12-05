There are movies that encompass a period in life so succinctly that whenever you watch them they transport you back to your own memories and feelings from those eras. For a lot of films, they try to evoke this feeling from their audience but often it is blatantly obvious what they’re trying to do, ultimately rendering their attempts null and void as well as cheapening the lifeless message they’re attempting to hock in their movie.
The 1986 classic summer hit film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is not of that same stock, rather, it is one of the points of reference of how a filmmaker can evoke that nostalgia through authentic and entertaining means. This is thanks to a natural chemistry from the three lead characters of Ferris, Cameron and Sloane as well as the humorous antagonist of the story principal Rooney.
The film begins with Ferris breaking the fourth wall and divulging his plan that involves him faking being sick and getting together with his best friend and girlfriend for a fun day together. The way the film sets up how this will happen is also very funny because it plays on heist/prison break movies of the previous decades in a plan of how to “break out” from school and enjoy a day out together.
These moments of breaking the fourth wall and Ferris speaking directly to the audience happen throughout the film. At the time, this was a new and fresh thing to do as well so whenever Ferris would speak to the audience, there was a pretty fun and refreshing feeling in having the lead character walk us through what he was thinking/feeling. It also increased the level of comedy or introspection in many of the scenes as well because it gave insight showing Ferris’s true intentions which varied from sincerity to personal entertainment.
Referring to the way “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” approaches this high school era, it feels like director John Hughes perfectly sums up what it is to be on the final stretch of senior year. There’s the apathy to attending classes and going over finals for yet another year as well as the desire to have fun and enjoy people who will soon be spread across the country. That’s a transition that’s also hard for all of us to try and understand because it’s a letting go of people you’ve spent far more time around than your family. Some of whom become close friends and you always remember, while others fade away into distant memory.
With college, this is much the same as we transition closer to the end of our studies and prepare to walk fully into the real world. The dread and fatigue steering us away from wanting to attend classes and take our tests but the knowledge that it is all working towards the completion of our lifelong efforts in school. For myself, I really love the scene in the movie where Ferris breaks the fourth wall for one of the last times and talks about how this is the end of his, Cameron and Sloane’s era together. That their lives are moving them away from each other and the bittersweet truth that these final days of school and approaching summer are the real last ride.
While that may not be the truth and the characters could end up staying as in touch after going to college as they were before, the understanding that this possibility is unlikely can give you a lump in your throat. Making us look back at the times we had with people we spent every day with for essentially 12 years. Now, as I am 23 years old and getting closer to the conclusion of graduate school, I reminisce a lot more about that younger time in life and how much further it appears to be in my memories as each day passes. That isn’t to say it’s a good or bad thing, just one of those strange things in life, the passage of time.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
