The film I’m writing about today is an okay one. It’s not great or defining by any means but what the film shows and discusses, at least in my recollection, is something that really relates to me now as I cope with someone I knew having passed too young.
The 2009 film “Everybody’s Fine” stars Robert De Niro as a father who is hoping to visit his and his recently deceased wife’s children who are scattered across the country. This comes after all his children, one by one, cancel their planned trips to come to his house for the holidays.
Again, while the film wasn’t an awards contender by any means, its exploration into the impact of a person’s presence on the people around them is notable. Over the course of the story, De Niro reflects on his children’s stations in life and his personal relationships with them and wonders where things changed between them. He also wonders what his impact and meaning was to them and if he is out of place going to see them.
To me, my friendships over the course of my freshman and sophomore years of college really feel like they reached a high point with a group of us in the south commons of Hodges Library on campus. In this group there were roughly 20 of us all in about the same place in life. Exploring what it meant to be ourselves and the directions we wanted to go and who we wanted to become.
Along that journey, we had our moments of self-doubt and consideration of what everything meant and where we were going. I sure know that I was very much trying to figure things out. We supported each other, spent everyday together and made far too much noise and laughed more than we probably should have at a library.
Ultimately, as the school year ended, so too did the South Commons friend group. Partly because of some small drama that happens in friend groups from time to time, but also just because time and life march forward. We all remained friendly and still saw each other and hung out every now and again, but the main core of the group and everyone coming together each day/week was no more. It brought on a great sense of mourning for the loss of a special group that for a moment in time made life feel almost perfect.
With De Niro in “Everybody’s Fine,” he looks for those moments and holds onto them as he tries to reconstruct relationships he hadn’t realized he had lost. His exploration of his personal choices and life decisions in being the parent he was before, compared to where things are now is an incredibly relatable but somber viewing experience.
For the south commons gang, it was us all together and even though there were plenty of stressors and things going on outside of us in life, school and work, we had each other. While this friend group came apart over time, all the people who had been a part of it have remained in my heart. Including the girl who recently passed away at the age of 23. Though I did not know her well, she was always a kind and sweet person, and her loss is felt by me and all the lives she touched. Goodbye Serena and thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
