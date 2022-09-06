After thinking it over, Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is a film I had to talk about in the first article back after a summer away from my column. Its splendid array of sights and sounds on screen made it a quintessential viewing for the summer and set the film apart in the biopic genre of movies.
If you weren’t familiar with Baz Luhrmann before, you certainly should be now. Having not made a film since his 2013 interpretation of “The Great Gatsby” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Luhrmann focused his directorial vision onto a project about the King, Elvis Presley, a trendsetting musician and presence that never got a portrayal that fully encapsulated his gigantic personality and impact.
The film begins in a rather unorthodox manner. At first, it is told in a fever dream sort of montage way by Colonel Tom Parker, who serves as the de facto narrator for the film. Honestly, I, along with anyone else I talked to about this, hated the style for how the film began, as the montages were too much like snippets and didn’t really let us get immersed in the early story of “Elvis.”
As the film went along, however, Luhrmann thankfully ditched this method for telling the story and allowed for the audience to finally experience the astounding performance on display from Austin Butler without any distractions. Butler, who I think is on pace to fill the shoes of a George Clooney or Brad Pitt as they age out of the front row of A-list leading men, gave a fantastic portrayal of Elvis.
From the way he walked, the way he talked, the way he laughed and to the way he sang and danced, Butler fully embodied Elvis in his performance and it showed in every single scene. I legitimately do not have any criticism of Butler’s portrayal and I would be shocked if Butler wasn’t nominated for every major award.
This was a movie I had looked forward to for a long time, as I grew up listening and dancing to Elvis Presley’s music. The trailers for this film set the tone for what it would be without spoiling anything major. Unfortunately, we all know how the story ended for Elvis, but what this film did a great job of was taking us on a journey through his life and career while showing us the pitfalls of fame.
We watched the grief of Elvis losing his mother and witnessed Parker’s financial abuse of Elvis and manipulation of a man who just wanted to make music and perform his craft. The film was triumphant in reminding people again how talented Elvis was and how equally haunted he was by his choices in life as well as the gross manipulation of his life and estate.
Regarding the elephant in the room, Tom Hanks, his performance as Parker was bizarre. He adopted an accent to play Parker, when in interviews with the real Parker you can hear he had no such trace of the foreign accent Hanks used in his characterization. Oddly enough, Hanks, who I deeply respect as an actor and producer, emphasized in interviews that he felt he had done something special in the role. Regardless of this, it did not take away from showing us the villain that Parker was.
Elvis wasn’t just some musician who was popular, he was and is an icon. Someone that represented a shift in the music that was produced in his era and helped break the mold of an arcane music industry. And I think the faithful retelling of his life, bumps and bruises included, made for a compelling and classic tale.
