Robert De Niro is Jake LaMotta in the 1980 Martin Scorsese classic “Raging Bull.”
“Raging Bull” is an unapologetically angry biopic of the famed boxer Jake LaMotta, a man with a fuse as short as Joe Pesci, who also plays Jake’s brother Joey in the film.
Often times, the issue with biopics is that they take these larger than life enigmatic people and turn them into melodramatic and unrealistic characters with pandering dialogue and uninteresting performances.
“Raging Bull” collectively skirts all of those issues for a few reasons, one of which is the fact that it reached acclaim and success in a time where biopics weren’t as big.
Yes, there were films like “Serpico” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” already, but there wasn’t a consistent stream of mainstream big budget biographical films depicting outlandish or famed real-life people yet.
That came later, with films like “Ray,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rocketman” and so many others.
Now I’m not calling any of those films above bad, but compared to “Raging Bull,” they don’t hold a candle to the excellent direction of Scorsese, the powerful acting of De Niro, and the pure unadulterated fury the film brings to the audience.
Now Back to the movie.
Jake LaMotta is the Bronx Bull, a top boxing contender with a punishing fighting style.
But when the film opens, this isn’t the man we find. Instead, we are greeted to an overweight and older Jake LaMotta preparing for a standup comedy routine. Still thirsting for a limelight he clearly no longer lives within, and attempting to regain a luster he no longer has.
It’s the classic dilemma of fighters, the question of “what else am I good for,” because for all of the valor and willingness to risk it all in combat sports fighters have, it’s very hard to leave that vocation and find meaning and purpose out of things within normal life.
But before we can think too much about this or wonder how De Niro’s LaMotta ended up in this shanty bar performing comedy, we are thrust back to his heyday.
Put there so we can watch his rise and fall with all the fireworks and rage he has in what is an unflinching look at an incredibly flawed human being trying to be a champion.
It is nothing short of no punch pulled evaluation of a deeply problematic man.
Jake LaMotta is married when the film starts, and pretty early on he gets into a screaming match with his wife over the steak she is so kindly cooking for him.
The resulting firestorm shows pretty early on that Jake’s vocation and what he does to other men in the ring is much more kind and merciful than any of the things he says or any of the things he does to the people in his life, no matter how much he loves them.
This is the big recurring theme of the film, how a person can take for advantage their successes and where they are fortunate and abuse the spoils of conquest.
Clearly this is problematic because eventually the spoils of success run out, especially with something like fighting. Because no one can throw punches forever.
But the issue is that Jake LaMotta doesn’t know this and doesn’t figure it out until his whole world crashes down in flames.
This is a film where there are no glorified depictions of real people, and for that matter there aren’t any critiques either. Just observations and character studies.
Leaving us to determine for ourselves just how misunderstood or vile Jake LaMotta is, and whether we are better served feeling contempt or pity for a wildly imperfect and engrossing figure such as the “Raging Bull” Jake LaMotta.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
