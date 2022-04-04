The recent news that Bruce Willis is retiring from acting due to health issues is a sad thing indeed. To reflect and remember Willis’ illustrious career, you can’t say anything about him unless you first mention his massively successful and gold standard action film, “Die Hard.”
1988’s “Die Hard” was a breath of fresh air. It took the tried-and-true method of making an action film but turned around and made it into an assault on the senses in the best possible way. The film had action, comedy, romance, drama, friendship and great performances from the late Alan Rickman as the movie’s villain and Bruce Willis as the hero. Along with this, there were countless one-liners and memorable moments in the movie that just made you love how finely tuned every facet of the film was.
Generally, it is very difficult to balance so many different elements in a film and have them all fully fleshed out in the finished product. “Die Hard” was, for all intents and purposes, a nearly perfectly crafted film. Now I’m not going to sit here and say that “Die Hard” had some prolific statement or potent theme it wrestled, but it is an incredibly entertaining and genre defining film. It propelled Bruce Willis to stardom, and it resulted in the creation of an entire Die Hard film franchise. While the sequels couldn’t quite capture the same magic as the first of the movies, Samuel L. Jackson’s role in the third of the series along with Jeremy Irons excellent performance made the movie more than worthwhile.
Again, though, it must be emphasized that “Die Hard” launched not only Bruce Willis’ career and a slew of highly grossing sequels, it also played a role in action films adopting broader approaches when telling their stories. What I mean by this is that “Die Hard” and its unique brew of components showed that action films didn’t have to fall in one category of just being a serious film. In that sense, “Die Hard” took a nod from Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones” and took things a few steps further with the things that come with an R-rating. I know some of you may be thinking that “Beverly Hills Cop” also did this, but I would argue they are different films. “Beverly Hills Cop” was laugh out loud hilarious while “Die Hard” and its sequels are more on the dramatic side of things. While the current crop of action films hasn’t found as much of a consistent box office foothold as it did in previous decades, the “John Wick” film series has seen box-office hit after hit with each of its films.
“Die Hard” is a movie that will forever hold a place in Hollywood pop-culture and will certainly never lose its ability to entertain and capture a level of movie magic few movies today see. While Willis is retiring without ever getting that swan song “Die Hard” film that we have been teased about for years, we will forever be left with the unforgettable and iconic performances Willis has given us over his career. I never thought I would see the day Bruce Willis stopped making movies, but it has come, and it is a bitter pill to swallow. Best wishes to him, his family, and a thank you for all the great movies.
Grant T. Mitchell is a graduate student in the College of Communication and Information. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
