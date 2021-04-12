While watching this 2021 limited series on Netflix, I experienced something which I never had before.
I loved the characters from “Behind Her Eyes,” and their interactions, but I hated the plot and conclusion to the story.
What begins as an interesting love affair between two mysterious characters that I really liked quickly turned into an odd supernatural murder mystery with no clear identity of what the show and story wanted to be.
While I know not every work has a happy ending, it doesn’t mean a limited series should go out of its way to make its plot absurd, character backstories ludicrous and all positive character attributes into distant memories or liabilities to their well-being.
“Behind Her Eyes,” does all of these things exclusively so it can deliver the worst and most pessimistic ending it possibly can to a once intriguing take on the “Romeo and Juliet,” narrative of forbidden love.
In the initial proposal “Behind Her Eyes,” makes, it is as a whirlwind love affair spurned on by a chance encounter where the cast and characters have undeniable chemistry and passion. However, shortly after building the series’ stock in the first three episodes, all of the promising components come crashing down like a house of cards in the final three episodes.
Now for some specific plot-related insight into the reasons as to why I feel this way.
The series makes its start in a bar where a man who is new to town and single mother on a night out meet, but the male lead is already married.
What we find out through the show is that this marriage is a very unhappy one.
Meanwhile, the female lead is a single mother trying to rediscover herself and find the happiness which has eluded her for so long in past relationships.
While my introduction of this sounds predictable, it isn’t.
The female lead finds out on her next day of work that she is actually secretary of the mystery man from the other night.
Even more odd, the female lead runs into the male lead’s wife by “coincidence,” and they strike up a strange friendship while the male and female lead’s blossoming affair quickly takes hold of the two.
This alone sounds like an interesting story for a telenovela-like tale of lovers in a world fraught with grief and poor-timing.
Like most of the moments in “Behind Her Eyes,” just wait and there’s more!
As it turns out, the wife of the male lead has some weird psychic ability where her soul leaves her body and the entire time of the show we find out the wife has plotted her every move and interaction with the female lead while she also spies on the female lead with her husband.
The worst part comes with the fact that my description is only a mere scratch to the surface of this wildly disappointing and frustrating show.
Where “Behind Her Eyes,” opens with a bang as its characters mesh so naturally together, the series ends with a misguided whimper and ode to the darkness and eventual corruption of all relationships.
The series does this by sacrificing all of the relationships we care about in this show through unrealistic progressions in plot and promotion of a darker, bleaker end just because it can.
If you want a show with great promise of forbidden love and amazing chemistry with characters, then watch the first three episodes of “Behind Her Eyes,” and then stop like it was canceled after those three. Honestly, it should have been.
Grant Mitchell is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached atgmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
