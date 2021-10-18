New York, New York. It’s subject of so many things, from Frank Sinatra’s eponymous song of the city, to countless gangster films and tales of corruption and deception in one of the most famous cities in the world.
For 2018-present’s HBO show, “Succession,” this finds the Roy family, who are at the top of a news conglomerate in New York, battle for supremacy in their market as well as fight each other for a claim to the throne.
The reason why I chose the title that I did is because the struggle between family members and from outside would-be-usurpers against Roy family patriarch Logan Roy and his status of the CEO position feels reminiscent of a classic power struggle.
The score for the series is comprised largely of an ominous and heavy classical composition with big hard riffs on the cello and weighty strokes on piano keys. It is an almost operatic background that again adds to the drama of the show.
“Succession,” is one of the most well-crafted shows I have ever seen from a dialogue and character development standpoint.
Where other premium shows and films of a similar level of mature content stoop down to include sexually explicit scenes or gratuities violence, “Succession,” makes a point of using its smart dialogue, excellent actors, and intriguing plot devices to create an honestly addicting show.
While “Succession,” does have a plethora of curse words hurled in basically every scene, it doesn’t dumb down the dialogue at all or make the show feel like it’s trying to be edgy or filthy just for the sake of filthiness.
Every action and single line of dialogue used is clean-cut and concise.
The characters in “Succession,” are not likeable when you first meet them, all despicable in their own unique way.
What the show does that is very unique and interesting is that it takes all of these horrible and morally bankrupt people and turns them into characters you root for and are genuinely sad for when things start going against them.
Where season one took a bit of time to show the true titanic power of Brian Cox’s Logan Roy character, the rest of the characters were able to establish themselves and show what made them unique and worthy of your attention.
But make no mistake, once seemingly all of the major players outside of the patriarch were introduced and shown, we were introduced to the king that sits atop the Roy family throne: Logan Roy.
And let me tell you, once Brian Cox started to come into his own as a fully formed character in Logan Roy, he single handedly can keep you sucked into the show so to wait and see what he does next.
While the supporting characters are all very interesting and worthy of your attention, Logan Roy is monolithic and gargantuan in his power and scope. He walks into a room that is well constructed and featuring innocent people and leaves it like a wrecking ball on exit, bodies spewed about, and every brick and mortar demolished in totality.
If you want a show about a complex family and power dynamic where you find yourself unable to stop watching until you have watched every episode available, then “Succession” is your show.
Grant T. Mitchell is a senior at UT this year majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.