The 2019 space odyssey film “Ad Astra,” starring Brad Pitt as Major Roy McBride, was a film that did relatively well at the box office, but one I think was far better and more significant a work than Pitt’s Oscar-winning turn in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
A bold claim, I know, but watch the first five minutes of “Ad Astra,” and you will be sucked from the airlock and into the abyss of space that this film explores.
Brad Pitt is an A-list astronaut and space explorer in this outing as he portrays Major Roy McBride, son of an even more legendary space explorer Clifford McBride, played by Tommy Lee Jones.
Pitt’s Roy is, for all intents and purposes, a man devoid of emotions that could pose hazardous for his work environment and profession.
Due to this, Roy is struggling to express his emotions and de-compartmentalize all of the feelings and past events he has pushed away and suppressed. While compartmentalizing has made him an extremely effective explorer and soldier, it has left his personal relationships, chiefly the one with his wife, in tatters because he cannot express the pain he holds down.
“Pain from what?” you may ask. Well… the answer isn’t cut and dry.
In “Ad Astra,” we see Pitt’s Roy face extremely challenging circumstances.
At first, it’s his wife leaving and a disastrous explosion on a station in the atmosphere Pitt is working on. Which for anyone else is more than enough to put them out of commission or rethink their career and life choices.
However, as we hear from Pitt’s inner-monologue and narration done by the character, Roy is so detached from his emotions that he can’t really register these moments.
Everything changes on the day after the base explosion when Roy is summoned to a top-secret meeting with the higher command of U.S. Space Command.
At that moment Roy is informed that his long missing father may still be alive and conducting his deep-space search for intelligent life.
Not only this, but the explosion of the base and recent mass power outages and deaths may be effects of Clifford McBride’s experiments in space.
From there, Roy is tasked with hunting down his father and ending his experiment.
What follows is a film that mirrors Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now,” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.”
The pursuit through dangerous regions of space and ultimately breaking military codes to complete the mission at any cost are, in part, the similarities between “Apocalypse Now,” and “Ad Astra.”
The other similarities between the two works comes from Brando’s Kurtz and Jones’ McBride. As both are men who are revered in their respective militaries, but behind closed doors have broken into the fray and become enemies of the states they once sought to protect.
It’s a very interesting parallel that I can’t help but think of every time I reflect on “Ad Astra.”
However it’s a parallel that doesn’t dissuade you from forming original ideas from “Ad Astra,” nor does it make the 2019 film feel derivative of “Apocalypse Now” — rather, inspired by the Vietnam-era masterwork.
Additionally, “Ad Astra” has a very unique exploration of Pitt’s character and his emotions as the mission becomes ever more personal and Pitt’s Roy begins to fear he will become alone like his father, even though he has no desire to spiral down the same path.
“Ad Astra,” shows you the beauty and transcendent experiences of space travel like many films before it have.
Yet where other films show you the wonders of space, watching “Ad Astra,” feels like it is thrusting you into the throes of future space travel and conflict right along with Pitt’s Major Roy McBride.
Whilst the film is exploring the deepest regions of our solar system, it is also going just as deep into what it means to be human.
