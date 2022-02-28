Loosely based on a collection of stories from his grandfather, Alfred H. Mendes, Sam Mendes’ 2019 film “1917,” feels like a retelling of Homer’s “Odyssey” set in WWI. As we sit in current times of global unrest, “1917,” and films like it, are also a solemn reminder of the devastation and trauma war brings.
The film begins in the trenches, a place that soldiers were all too familiar with during the War. Men were stacked atop each other in the trench, rats scurried about and those able to sleep did so leaning against each other on the muddy ground. It is a horrible sight to see but for Lance Corporals Schofield and Blake it is their home. Unfortunately for these two soldiers and their friends, they are about to be sent on a mission — an arduous journey through the worst the war has to offer.
Along their journey, we see ruins of once peaceful and lively cities. We see innumerable corpses of fathers, sons and brothers, twisted metal, weapons with incredible destructive power and also the perseverance of mankind.
While watching the film, I couldn’t help but wonder how people who did not know one another could be capable of killing each other at the directive of wealthy and powerful people who started these conflicts — powerful people who would themselves rarely see war touch their lives like it did for the soldiers they sent off to fight.
Although the War had a great number of complex catalysts that I couldn’t possibly do justice in 550-800 words — such as the assassination of Franz Ferdinand — I can’t help but strongly feel there is a better way to solve problems than going to war.
I wonder why leaders are unable to sit down, talk to each other and figure out some sort of middle ground or a non-violent way of remedying the situation. Some wars are initiated on a moral basis to save other’s lives, such as the war in the European Theatre of WWII to remove Hitler from power.
Today, specifically, I ask why is it that Russia is invading Ukraine? What purpose does it serve to invade a country that by all indications was just trying to exist, while Vladimir Putin saw Ukraine as another piece in Russia’s puzzle. It makes me want to ask the leaders in Russia if we have not already had enough bloodshed and pain in our history as a species. Two world wars and countless other wars and skirmishes over the eons are more than enough.
It’s films like “1917” where you see the true cost of war — the heartbreak and destruction of entire places and dissolution of families through bloodshed. Seeing films and shows like this and knowing some of the history of humanity’s infamous conflicts tears me up when I see something like this invasion of Ukraine.
I know I am a film review columnist, and it isn’t my job to talk about the war in Ukraine and Putin’s imperialistic charge into Eastern Europe. I know this, however, if I don’t say anything I don’t feel as though I’m being true to myself, and I would be dancing around the elephant in the room.
My aim is not to stir anything up, rather, it is my goal in this article to talk some about the horrors we saw in “1917” and that violence and hostilities only brings pain and suffering.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
Grant is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu