A common republican argument here in Tennessee is that “parents should have a private or charter school choice because of our struggling public schools”.
Let’s get this out of the way. Who holds the keys to public education success? The state government. Who controls our state government? Republicans. But instead of dedicating sustained legislative efforts and committing continually high funding to improve Tennessee’s public education, the GOP chooses to instead support private school vouchers and charter schools. That is hypocrisy of the highest order.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee have fought the courts tooth and nail since they passed a 2019 law to allow for private school vouchers. The “Education Savings Account” program allows for public tax dollars to be given to families to pay for private schooling. That means most Tennesseans are having their tax dollars spent for a private education business that they will never use. It has faced nonstop legal challenges and was rightfully blocked until the conservative Tennessee Supreme Court ignored state law and let it start last May.
One of the main legal challenges against the program is that it specifically targets only two counties, democratic-majority Davidson and Shelby, that absolutely do not want the program being forced upon them. This goes against the Tennessee Constitution, which forbids laws that target specific counties. In another showing of hypocrisy, it was not included in a single republican county because GOP state legislators were worried their voters wouldn’t approve. How about that? Force the program upon counties that support the minority party but shield yourselves.
The push for charter schools, spearheaded by Gov. Lee, has likewise seen controversy. Lee was charging ahead last year with a plan to bring in 100 (then 50) Hillsdale College charter schools, a Michigan-based institution which provides a Christian-conservative curriculum. However, the effort largely fell apart after the college’s president, Larry Arnn, made disparaging comments about our state’s educators last July.
With Lee right next to him, Arnn said our teachers were “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.” Lee has yet to condemn Arnn for his comments. Still, the state legislature and Lee continue to present legislation to expand charter school power.
As elected members of our state, our public leaders’ priorities should be focused first and foremost on one thing: the public. Instead, our Republican politicians are attempting to privatize public education at the expense of our public schools. They use our public taxes to fund private educational enterprises while smearing our public schools, staffed by our hard-working and still underpaid teachers, as not good enough.
At the same time, the push for private vouchers and charter schools is a vehicle to impress a biased, conservative curriculum on children. Public schools are held to stricter regulations and offer higher transparency through elected local school boards. Republican officials hope to use the expansion of private and charter schools as a way to control education and mold the next generation into loyal conservatives. Why let kids think and come to conclusions for themselves when they can graciously be given a conservative religious, political and economic worldview by GOP-funded privatized education?
Hypocrisy once again rears its ugly head. Republicans like to use boogeymen like critical race theory (which isn’t taught at any public primary or secondary school) and supposed liberal radicalization at colleges to scare parents into a frenzy. Then when the parents are filled with fear and anger, the GOP presents them a blessed savior: parental choice. They claim that the purported liberal hellscape of American public schools can be avoided with the salvation of a private curriculum.
The irony here is that in doing this, conservatives are the ones imposing a biased political education on children. They want to convince people to knowingly send their kids to biased conservative schools rather than have them potentially be taught a single thing they disagree with at a public one. This scare tactic has worked wonders across America.
To state Republican leaders: stop this private-charter push. Public education is one of the most important governmental duties, not some partisan playground. Fund it completely, pay our teachers a higher wage and treat our children as what they are: independent human beings.
To parents: no one is teaching your kid to hate themselves or anything of the sort. Don’t give up on public schools because of scare tactics hoping to fool you. Have faith in the process and vote for those you see on local school boards and in the state legislature who want to pay teachers and fully fund school facilities.
Our children’s schooling is precious, and we have the ability through public education to lift them to great heights. Let’s do so by supporting our local public schools.
Walker Kinsler is a sophomore at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
