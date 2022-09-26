The Tennessee Republican Party is extremely anti-union and anti-worker.
Time and time again they have stood against worker solidarity and advancements at the behest of large corporations and business lobbying. This was on display again when they proposed Amendment 1 to add to our state constitution.
Someone has to pick up the slack to protect labor. This November, Tennessee voters have the chance to stand in defense of workers’ rights in our state. A chance to be in the time-old tale of the working class against special interests and wealthy politicians.
Amendment 1, the first of four separate amendments on the ballot, would enshrine “Right to Work” in the TN State Constitution, a misleading title at best. Right to Work prohibits a company, association or the state from requiring employees to join or not join a union, or be required to pay dues to a labor union.
Right to Work severely harms the labor movement’s ability to have a voice. It makes it harder to form a union to collectively bargain for better wages, protections and benefits. It could also allow a worker to benefit from a union’s bargaining without contributing to the overall health of the union since they aren’t required to join.
Right to Work is directly designed to weaken the power of the worker, and the fact that the Tennessee GOP is attempting to enshrine it in our constitution shows their opposition to fair wages and labor rights.
Outside the protection of a union, Tennessee is also an “employment at will” state. This means that you can be fired for just about any reason. The state Republican party’s attempt to weaken unions in light of this fact proves their lack of care for employment protection in our state. Why care about the little man when you’re already wealthy? They prefer the fat cats of business interests rather than helping guard working families.
To further portray the wealth behind Right to Work, we can look at the “Yes on 1” advocate group that supports the amendment. In their only ad on their YouTube channel, two ultra-wealthy Tennessee governors, Bill Haslam and Bill Lee, try to tell voters to vote in its favor this fall.
As stated by Tennessee’s American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), representing over 60,000 TN union members, “when you’ve got two billionaire politicians attempting to tell Tennesseans how they should vote on a measure that affects working people, it’s abundantly clear who is behind the push.”
Those pushing for Amendment 1 are not unions or labor organizers, they are giant corporations and the rich, including the greedy TN GOP, trying to blunt a labor movement in Tennessee that’s looking to grow for the people.
The GOP claims that Right to Work supports the economy, portraying the amendment as keeping the workforce working, but these are just businessmen looking out for their own profits. Even Martin Luther King Jr. famously called Right to Work a “false slogan” that “we must guard against being fooled.”
Voting no on Amendment 1 would be a vote for the working people and strengthening the power of unions. It would be a vote preventing the malicious fraud described by Martin Luther King Jr. from being consecrated in our state’s constitution.
Voting no would help the freedom and power of collective bargaining, a process that has accompanied the destruction of poverty and has had untold benefits for family healthcare and retirement benefits.
Labor movements in Republican states, and in the broader history of the entire United States, have also faced severe crackdowns by powerful business elites. Tennessee, especially modern Tennessee, is no different.
When you read of the bloody failed labor protests of the Gilded Age in history class, or the modern attempts by Amazon and Starbucks to control workers in the news, which side would you rather be on? The soulless, selfish corporations or the worker seeking protection and a living wage?
When you go to vote in Tennessee this November, the question for amendments on the ballot will be presented as “yes or no.” When you vote for who leads your state as governor and represents you as legislators, remember to also vote no on Amendment 1. And remember which party proposed it in the first place.
