2023 is a watershed year for Tennessee’s state government.
Our Republican-dominated General Assembly is shamelessly ignoring sensible gun reform in the wake of the deadly Covenant School massacre. Our governor is displaying that he cannot stand for his beliefs. Republican politicians openly dismiss thousands of public comments and dozens of citizen polls supporting action against mass shootings and instead submit themselves to gun lobbyists and the vocal minority of Second Amendment absolutists.
In late March, three nine-year old students and three staff members were brutally killed at a Nashville school by a shooter armed with two rifles and a pistol. Instead of working to prevent tragic attacks like this from happening in the future, the unjust GOP-supermajority in the General Assembly attempted to kick out three Democratic representatives who spoke out of turn for the lives of our fellow students.
Students, young adults and parents from Covenant rallied en masse to the State Capitol to stand for gun reform and with the newly-christened Tennessee Three. In the end, two of the representatives were expelled — though both have been sent back by their voters — and the General Assembly closed without a single law on gun reform.
Governor Bill Lee had proposed an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) bill, similar to a red flag law, to the state legislature before its adjournment. It was derided by uncompromising gun lobbyists and state Republicans. Soon after, Lee announced his intent to call a special session sometime in the summer for public safety.
Over the summer, citizens used the state’s public comment website to inform their representatives of their demands for the special session. As of Aug. 16, more than 20,000 comments had been sent. Through this, Tennesseans have overwhelmingly expressed their support for gun reform. Polls conducted in the state have mirrored the demands with 72% supporting a type of red-flag law in May. Despite this clear mandate from the people of Tennessee to prevent mass shootings, the General Assembly has defiantly refused to even consider gun reform. Some particularly cowardly GOP members even called for Lee to cancel the special session, refusing to do their jobs.
Earlier this month, however, Lee called the special session to begin on Aug. 21. This seemingly brave act from Lee must not be mistaken for him taking a stand against his state legislature. Lee cowers against them at all turns, never having issued a veto even when he disagrees and now excluding his initial ERPO bill from the call. As evident by his paltry campaigning for gun reform over the summer, Lee is simply unfit to lead in this time of contentious tragedy.
Lee’s call itself is so narrow — and state law requires the General Assembly to only act on the call’s contents — that gun reform is almost impossible. Even safe storage laws, which can prevent accidental child deaths and suicides, are not allowed to be passed with penalties. If a law is completely voluntary, then is it really a law? This complete bending of the knee shows that the only power in this state lies not with the governor but with the legislature’s Republican supermajority.
The special session this week is liable to be abused by the GOP legislators using the mental health outlines to create an easier school-to-prison pipeline. While certain mental health improvements are welcomed, they are mostly used by conservatives to turn attention away from the guns used to slaughter school children. At the end of this session, the threat of mass shootings, particularly with assault rifles, will still hang over the head of every single student and teacher in Tennessee.
This begs the question: Why is the Republican state legislature allowed to do this? Why can they ignore the will of the people that demand sensible gun reform? The Republican majority, dominant since the early 2010s, has never had to face compromise like this before. They are used to getting their way and forcing opposition out of the room. Now, when the majority stands against them, they are refusing to listen.
This is where the model citizen comes in. If you stand with sensible gun reform — safe storage laws, expanded background checks, ERPO laws — then let your state representative and senator know about it. You can write, call and meet with them. Setting up a meeting, whether at their Nashville office or in your district, is very easy!
Next, the two most powerful tools of American democracy are always at your disposal: the right to protest and the ability to vote. If you disagree with our state government’s inaction, show up to the special session and the upcoming 2024 regular session with your voice and your signs. The next general election for the General Assembly is in November 2024. Vote!
Mass shootings are not slowing down and school shootings are not stopping. If you want to see change, you must put action into your life, for our state will not act.
