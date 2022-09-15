Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee.
As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
You read that right: there is no explicit exemption that allows abortions to save the mother’s life. This has in effect criminalized the necessary healthcare of women in our state.
Performing an abortion in Tennessee is now a Class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Healthcare professionals’ only protection, if you can call it that, is what’s known as “affirmative defense”. If a mother’s life is in danger, and a doctor performs an abortion, the doctor can be charged with a felony and must prove that it was necessary. This shifts the burden of proof from the state prosecution to the doctor.
As a result, there have already been multiple reports of fearful doctors being hesitant or asking for legal guidance to perform certain operations. This hesitancy to perform needed healthcare puts every woman in Tennessee at great, deadly risk. The time spent deliberating on whether to perform, or an outright refusal due to fear of prosecution, is primed to cost a woman her life.
The main argument of the conservative Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade was that each state should decide the legality of abortion.
This has proved catastrophic for the safety of women across red states. Instead of passing sensible, protective healthcare laws, Tennessee’s GOP legislature jumped to the extreme right to outright ban abortion, having no care for exceptions.
Why are exceptions for rape, incest and the very life of a woman opposed by Republican legislators? Thanks to the Republicans’ lack of exceptions, a young girl who might be raped by a power figure, such as a father or uncle, is forced to carry that child to term.
And what caused this radical choice from the state legislature? Republican lawmakers, such as state Rep. Susan Lynn, claim to be “leading the way to the fullest possible protection for human life”.
What a contradictory statement to claim that you are “protecting human life” by passing a law that threatens women at risk. The irony is apparently lost on the GOP. It’s in this same irony that the party of “small government” is once again interfering in a gigantic-sized way by deciding the personal choice of a woman’s health. Why let you and your doctor decide what’s best when Gov. Bill Lee and the state legislature have already decided for you?
This fundamentally shows that the states’ rights argument for regulating abortion is disproven. Ultra-conservative states, primarily Tennessee, apparently cannot hold themselves accountable to protect the lives of women in their states.
Tennessee Democrats within the state legislature are pushing to add more exceptions in the next legislative session by pleading to the GOP’s sense of morality. While they rightfully decry the bill as a whole, Democrats are willing to try and work with conservatives to stop rape, incest or child abuse victims from being forced to carry to term.
But they can only succeed if the GOP will work with them, or if more Democrats are voted in.
On the federal level, Democrats in Congress want to codify Roe into federal law, ensuring that the risk to women’s lives found in Tennessee does not have a chance to happen. However, they need to retain their seats in the House and gain a few seats in the Senate to do so.
This brings me to my final point: if you value sensible healthcare laws that protect the life of a woman, vote against Republicans this November midterm. Register to vote, make sure your friends are registered and familiarize yourself with your local state and federal races.
Whether you vote here in Tennessee or elsewhere, every state’s elections matter for an issue as important as this. So when you approach that ballot box this fall, remember which party wants to include exceptions for a young rape victim.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
Walker Kinsler is a sophomore at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
