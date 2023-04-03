Are we not human beings and neighbors?
The nation was stunned by another horrific mass school shooting last week, this time occurring in our very own state. Three 9-year-old schoolchildren and three adult staff were ripped away from their families in an act of appalling violence that Americans have gotten very used to hearing about.
We have also gotten used to the familiar aftermath of such a brutal tragedy: one side begging for gun control, and the other side refusing to consider it, even in the wake of dead kids. The sides have been well-defined ever since the shocking inaction that followed the massacre at Sandy Hook over a decade ago.
Democratic leaders and gun safety organizations have been pleading for sensible gun control policies, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Republican leaders and Second Amendment purist organizations have been fiercely refusing, claiming in the wake of each mass shooting that this particular slaughter shouldn’t be used to regulate a Constitutional right.
Tennessee Republican leaders followed this tune almost perfectly this past week, delivering some embarrassing moments for our state’s citizens.
They are ignoring the real issue at hand: guns, particularly assault style rifles such as AR-15s, are being used in constant mass shootings around the country. Assault rifles are, by design, made to kill a lot of human beings in a short amount of time. You don’t hunt with an AR-15 — it would destroy the animal. So why are everyday citizens allowed to own them? The gun’s purpose is mass death.
High-capacity magazines, defined by the now-expired Federal Assault Weapons Ban of 1994 as magazines that could hold more than ten cartridges, are similarly designed for human death. These magazines are made to minimize the number of times needed to reload, a plus for someone who needs to shoot a lot in a short time span. They have been used in shootings such as 2012 Aurora, Colorado theater and 2017 Las Vegas shootings.
Both of these tools for death should be banned for the sake of American lives.
Rep. Tim Burchett, congressman for Knoxville, drew nationwide condemnation for coldly stating on the same day as the Covenant School shooting that “we’re not gonna fix it.” Burchett elaborated a few days later by saying legislation would not matter until we have “a spiritual reawakening in this country.”
Mr. Burchett, have you no decency? How dare you claim passing laws that are desperately needed to save lives would be useless because of a lack of religious people? Your job is to legislate for the welfare of your fellow citizens. Are we to wait until a national revival stops the bullets flying in our classrooms? The disregard in his statements is sickening and only turns attention away from the weapons causing innocent death.
His attitude reflects a common anti-gun control argument by Republicans: why outlaw guns if criminals are going to acquire them illegally anyway? If that is the case, why pass laws for anything? Why require people to go slow in school zones if someone’s just going to speed? The argument has no grounds.
On March 30, a large peaceful protest was held inside and around the State Capitol in Nashville. Attended predominantly by young people and students, this righteous mass demanded that state leaders protect their schools by passing sensible gun control. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the protest was indeed peaceful, with no property damage or arrests. Republican state leaders returned the favor by smearing the students and attacking their rally as an “insurrection.”
GOP house speaker Cameron Sexton claimed that the protest was “at least equivalent – maybe worse depending on how you look at it – of doing an insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, one. Jan. 6, which saw real right-wing insurrectionists brutally beat police officers and cause millions of dollars in property damage, is nothing like the peaceful event held in Nashville. Sexton and his allies are wrong for falsely attacking their fellow state citizens.
I am pleading with the Republican politicians, both state and federally, to put our lives ahead of a fixation on firearms. Assault rifles are being used in mass shootings at schools, theaters, concerts, grocery stores and workplaces. Is that not enough to ban them? Are we not human beings and neighbors? Is it not one of the highest Christian values to selflessly save lives?
I ask our GOP state leaders to put aside such gun culture and work to prevent these weapons from being used in classrooms again. People would still have the flood of handguns, shotguns and hunting rifles in this country to use for self-defense and hunting. Is the main gun being used in mass slaughters truly worth keeping?
I do appreciate to some extent Governor Bill Lee’s apparent openness to some gun reform, as well as Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s support of red flag laws. However, these measures do not go far enough, and Tennessee's recent expansion of gun access still greatly outweighs their ideas of reform.
While Republican inaction continues, mass shootings with assault rifles that claim the lives of America’s children and neighbors will continue. To keep going down this path is madness. The students of Tennessee beg our state and federal leaders to protect kids, not guns.
Otherwise, the next Sandy Hook, Parkland, Uvalde or Nashville is just around the corner.
