Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s mismanaged takeover of the town of Mason’s finances has led to national condemnation and shows a potential for racist economic exploitation.
Mason is a small town in West Tennessee of around 1,300 residents and has a majority Black and democratic population — a rarity in Tennessee. Mason is not far from a planned $5.6 billion Ford factory in neighboring Haywood County, called Blue Oval City. With a highway and railroad passing through the town to the new factory, as well as projected businesses being brought into the area, Mason is sure to get quite the economic boom.
But in March 2022, the Tennessee comptroller, Jason Mumpower, announced that the state of Tennessee would take over Mason’s finances under his office. State law allows Mumpower to take over a town’s finances, including the review and approval of all spending involving taxpayer or ratepayer money. He stated 20 years of financial mismanagement was to blame for the state’s takeover, as Mason has not submitted its annual audit on time since 2001 and their deficit has increased from $126,659 in 2016 to $481,620 in 2020.
Mumpower issued a powerful ultimatum to the town’s Black-majority leadership: Rescind your town’s charter, which would give complete control of the town to the majority white and republican Tipton County, or the comptroller will take over your town’s finances. He even went as far as mailing a letter to each of Mason’s 1,337 property owners asking its citizens to turn on their leaders.
The mayor and aldermen, wanting to preserve their town’s sovereignty, refused to surrender the charter. So Mumpower made what Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers called, “a hostile takeover.”
At a quick glance this might make sense, there are a lot of key phrases here like “20 years of mismanagement” and “rising deficit.”
However, multiple factors reveal that Mumpower’s attempted financial grab was at best, exploitative and at worst, racist.
During the majority of years that financial mismanagement has been present, the town was led by a majority of white leaders. The comptroller’s office investigated the town and found misconduct in 2016, ending with the resignations of nearly all city hall officials, all of whom were white. But now Mason has a Black mayor and Black-majority aldermen. So why didn’t the state of Tennessee take over the town’s finances in 2016, or earlier in these 20 years of known mismanagement?
As Vice Mayor Rivers said, “Once Ford showed up, that’s when Mason seemed to be so important.”
It appears Mumpower saw the opportunity for advantage with Ford’s new plant — under construction and poised to be open in 2025 — and decided that sacrificing the independence of a Black-majority town was okay in order to seize that opportunity. He ordered his ultimatum without even meeting with the town leaders, and his own office spokesman, John Dunn, said it is “unprecedented for us to publicly call for a town charter to be relinquished.”
But after his plan was revealed in mid-March, the national spotlight turned on the Tennessee comptroller, leading to backlash at the ordeal. People quickly pointed out the suspicious timing of the takeover and the exploitation of a Black-majority town in a white-dominated county. It was laid clear that the potential to take away economic gain was the motive.
As a result, Mumpower quickly rolled back his initial arrangement around a week later. He met with Mason’s leaders and hatched a plan to avoid the takeover if some qualifications are met by this summer, which he should have done from the start. It is still to be seen if Mason can meet these criteria, but the damage to Mumpower’s reputation has been dealt.
Mumpower’s sloppy and forceful attempted takeover of Mason’s finances has left a blemish on the comptroller’s office. Without national reporting of the incident, the Black residents of Mason would’ve been taken advantage of, leading to a loss of economic opportunity for a part of the population that has been historically disadvantaged in Tennessee.
With the state showing its reluctance to protect minority citizens unless held to national accountability, the people and students of Tennessee must step up to protest injustice wherever it is found in the state.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.