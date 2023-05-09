It has been a little over two weeks since Gov. Bill Lee announced he would call for a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to focus on gun reform.
Following the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, the Republican-supermajority shamelessly adjourned the legislature without voting on a single gun safety proposal presented by the governor.
Gov. Lee’s office announced on Monday that the special session would begin on August 21. His office also launched a website to take public comments for what Tennesseans want to see in the special session. I encourage every single reader to send in your thoughts and requests for change. But I will also tell the governor and General Assembly now that Tennesseans want to see gun restrictions that will save lives.
In a recent Vanderbilt poll published on May 3, 72% of Tennesseans supported some form of a red-flag law. Support for gun restrictions increased to 75% when paired with the phrase “preventing school shootings.” This included the majority of Republican respondents.
The red-flag law, an informal term for an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) law, presented by Gov. Lee would require a person who poses a risk to themselves or others to surrender their firearm after a process designed to not take away guns from law-abiding citizens.
The process requires a court hearing three to five days after a risk protection order is filed. The gun owner must take a mental health examination prior to the hearing, and the process only proceeds if the examination finds a homicide or suicide risk. The proposed law forbids the conservative boogeyman of ex parte hearings — a hearing where the owner isn’t present. A clear standard of evidence must exist, and the judge must rule that there are no other paths forward.
Once all these checks are cleared, then and only then will the owner’s weapon be surrendered for a maximum of 180 days. They don’t even have to surrender the firearm to law enforcement, they can give the weapon to a third party. Luckily for us, it is a felony for the third party if they give the firearm back before the order expires.
This ERPO law is actually more soft when compared to others. For example, Michigan’s proposed red-flag law would have a standard order of 360 days. However, despite the overwhelming support by Tennesseans, and the softer nature of the bill, many state Republicans continue to balk at the proposal. What is wrong with removing deadly firearms from dangerous individuals who would be thoroughly confirmed to pose a threat? People want to take away weapons from individuals who threaten to shoot up a school, and Tennessee law must reflect that.
One of the reasons behind state Republicans’ resistance is influential Second Amendment-purist lobbying groups. On the last day of the regular session, the American Firearms Association passed out pamphlets deeming Lee’s gun safety proposal a “drone strike” on the Constitution and calling the governor a “gun grabbing RINO.” Gun lobbyists should not have the power to override the will of Tennesseans. Gun lobbyists should not be using threats of political attacks while our country's children are being murdered in their schools.
We call on Gov. Lee and the General Assembly to listen to their constituents’ pleas for gun reform, and we call on the General Assembly to pass gun safety legislation alongside the ERPO law.
Gun violence is now a nonstop daily occurrence in America. Every single day there is news coverage of either a mass shooting or its aftermath. The Gun Violence Archive — which classifies a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were injured or killed — has tracked over 192 mass shootings since the beginning of 2023. If we narrow the list to only shootings with a minimum of four deaths, there have still been 21 mass shootings this year.
Just since Nashville’s school shooting on March 27, there have been several widely-covered mass shootings. Five were killed in Louisville, Kentucky on April 10. Four were killed in Dadeville, Alabama on April 15. Five were killed in Cleveland, Texas on April 28. And most recently, eight were killed in an Allen, Texas shopping mall on May 6.
Since the Nashville shooting on March 27, there have also been terrifying tales of the horrific new America we now live in. On April 13, Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old African American teen, was shot for accidentally knocking on the wrong door. On April 15, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed when the car she was in turned into the wrong driveway. On April 18, two cheerleaders were shot after accidentally entering a vehicle they thought was theirs. On the same day, a six-year-old girl and her parents were shot after a basketball rolled into someone else’s yard.
Must I continue? Gun violence is out of control in America. The bare minimum the Tennessee General Assembly can do is pass an ERPO law. I call on them to do more. AR-15s are the most commonly-used weapon in shootings with mass casualties, and yet, our Republican leaders do nothing. Republican leaders complain about crime all the time, but aren’t mass shootings crimes? Republican leaders claim to be the defenders of life, but you cannot be both pro-life and pro-assault weapons. Assault-style rifles are slaughtering the living.
We shouldn’t be afraid of being brutally killed while going to school or for accidentally turning down the wrong driveway. Our state leaders can help save America by passing more gun safety legislation. This madness must stop.
You can visit this website for public comments.
