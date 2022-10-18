The biggest threat to a democracy comes from within.
The American republic is standing on the edge of a precipice not seen in generations. Years of intentional erosion by political and media elements have led to a dangerous situation in the United States.
In my three-part series on the threat to democracy in the U.S., I hope to show the stark danger posed by a combination of conservative populism, modern technology and a shocking rise in glimpses of right-wing authoritarianism. Many of these elements have even infiltrated Tennessee politics, corroding our state civics.
Part I focuses on the recent rise of populism and attacks on democracy spurred on by Trumpism.
American politics in the 21st century has been marked with an increased polarization. Many people view the halls of Congress as corrupt, decaying and complacent. Instead of passing meaningful legislation to solve the nation’s problems, many argue that politicians have lost focus on being true representatives of the people and instead being worried about retaining power in the next election.
As a result, voters get fed up with the perceived status quo and look for a populist making extravagant promises to fix everything. Many in the conservative base found that supposed savior in Donald Trump. However, this is a fraud.
Populists pursue power supposedly to help the people with action, but really for themselves. Time and again, populists use this platform to expand their own personal power to the point where they are an autocrat, or worse, an authoritarian.
There is a lot of conservative fear or anger towards the potential loss of jobs, immigration, the political establishment and the loss of “American values.” Trump saw the opportunity to exploit these fears and win loyalty with vague promises like “draining the swamp” and “building the wall.” He appeals to and has attempted to normalize the dangerous ideas of nativism, isolationism and nationalism.
He infused lies and conspiracy theories to radicalize his base towards further devotion and weaponizes their anger against his political enemies such as “Rinos” and the Democratic Party.
Many Republican politicians across the U.S. have now followed in his footsteps and appeal to conservatives with misinformation and attacks on political rivals. They also use economic fears and anger towards cultural disagreements, such as LGBTQ+ issues, to prop up political differences in existential terms.
Ever since Trump’s election in 2016, the right-wing of America’s political spectrum has shown more signs of authoritarianism. Trump positions himself as a strongman, similar to Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán, and regularly attacks the institution of the free press as “fake news” when it goes against him.
While Democrats have different wings in their party, such as modern liberals and progressives, Trump and his supporters are on the warpath to make the Republican Party a monolithic ideology void of dissenting opinions.
In primaries, Trump poses as king and uses endorsements and threats of political attacks to demand unwavering fealty from Republican politicians. Anyone who disagrees with Trump within his party feels his supporters’ wrath and is shown his despotic grip on the party.
This was clear in the fate of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his actions that caused the January 6th attack. Despite clear evidence that Trump initiated and promoted the coup after months of election lies, only two Republicans survived his supporters in elections.
All of Tennessee’s GOP representatives in Congress have Trump to thank for their positions since they are echo chambers for his rhetoric and rubber stamps for his policies.
Another terrifying hallmark of authoritarianism, the use of force, has also been increasingly utilized by the right. Far-right militants such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers look to Trump’s words and actions as guidance and are willing to organize against the duly elected government.
The deadly 2017 Unite the Right Rally and January 6th were not accidents. They were years in the making under the hate-filled, fear-inducing speeches of GOP officials like Trump. Now, election deniers and those threatening violence against the government are widespread within the Republican Party.
This threatens mass political violence if they don’t get their way in future elections such as 2024. There are no promises that GOP candidates will accept future elections or that they won’t mess with future results like they attempted to in 2020.
The United States is going down a worrisome, scary road. However, we the people have a choice of how far we go down this road and whether we can someday turn around and go back towards progress.
You can vote in these midterms on November 8, and vote in 2024 and beyond. Don’t be distracted by GOP fear tactics such as blaming Democrats for global issues that will take time to tackle while they attack our very democracy and freedom. There’s a difference between being a fiscally conservative Republican politician and one who supports a man that attempted to overthrow a fair election and tear apart the Constitution.
These election deniers, liars and threats to our republic cannot be allowed to enter or remain in office. They will put their lust for power over the people until the American experiment has failed. Vote them out and keep them out.
Next week I will cover the issues arising from widespread technologies and a polarized culture.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.