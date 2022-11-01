The experiment of the United States is dangerously close to failing.
In my three-part series on the threat to democracy in the U.S., I hope to show the stark danger posed by a combination of conservative populism, modern technology and a shocking rise of right-wing authoritarianism. Many of these elements have even infiltrated Tennessee politics, corroding our state civics.
Part III focuses on where we are today and where we can go in the future.
In the past two years alone, the United States and its norms and institutions have come the closest to breaking down since the American Civil War. Conservative populists, namely Donald Trump, have used technology and social media to utilize anger and fear to exploit American anxieties, making right-wing authoritarianism seem more acceptable.
Throughout his presidency, Trump routinely deteriorated long held democratic norms and presidential precedents. His tenure is likely to have been one of the most corrupt in presidential history, committing scandal after scandal.
At the same time, Trump and his allies turned their supporters against much of the free press, calling those who reported against his wishes as “fake news.” Coinciding this was Trump’s, and later the majority of the GOP’s, use of disinformation and incendiary rhetoric to vilify political rivals such as Democrats and Rinos. Attacking freedom of the press and using false information to create existential enemies are fundamental tools used by authoritarians.
After years of strain, the near death blow to our democracy came in the form of “Stop the Steal.” As I showed last week, Trump and the GOP’s use of social media propelled election disinformation to convince their supporters the 2020 results were false and must be fought against. This of course led to the deadly January 6th insurrection. However, using their supporters was just one way Trump tried to steal the election.
Trump also tried to use government institutions in his failed coup d’état. Trump and his allies schemed to place fake electors throughout battleground states in order to overturn the results there. They also attempted to coerce various state officials, such as Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, to give Trump winning ballot totals. Trump even considered forcing out the head of the Justice Department and replacing him with an attorney general who would have helped him overthrow the election. His allies only backed down due to threats of mass resignations.
This is what dictators do to take over countries.
Trump got extremely close to overturning the 2020 election results. If he was a more intelligent autocrat, and had more capable allies, he may have succeeded. Despite this, due to his populist promises and mass disinformation, many Americans still see him as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
Now a vast number of Republican candidates and officials agree with Trump’s 2020 election denial, seeing it as the best way to get and keep power. Many GOP candidates have proposed that their elections can only be lost if they are rigged, but suddenly stop talking about it if they win. Refusal to concede fair elections is rapidly killing our democracy.
Our current political landscape is untenable, with polarization and right-wing extremism growing at an unsustainable rate. If something doesn’t change, there will most likely be mass civil unrest in the late 2020s or 2030s–and more January 6th’s. If the GOP’s use of election denialism and subversion continues, there may not even be an American republic by the end of the decade.
But there is another, less dark road. We must stop the backsliding of America’s democracy. The most important step is to register and vote in every election. Democracy works best when every person eligible to vote does so. Vote in every race, from city council to state legislature to presidential.
These midterms on November 8 are some of the most important in recent memory. Many GOP candidates for powerful positions, such as states’ secretary of state, are election deniers loyal to Trump over the U.S. If these people are placed within power, they could overturn a fairly won election they disagree with as early as 2024. You must vote them out.
Next, you must always stay properly informed. Read the news as much as possible, even if it’s lengthy. Do not base entire political ideologies, or base entire understandings of current events, off a single headline on Facebook or a minute-long segment from Fox News. Do not give in to extravagant promises by populists or the disinformation of those looking to divide.
Finally, we must rally and protest against any and all cases of democratic backsliding. Democracy can only continue with active political participants. It might be easy to ignore the polarized politics of America right now, not wanting to get involved, but this type of political strain is exactly when your country needs your participation the most.
An example is what’s happening right now in Arizona, there are armed groups in ballistic vests near outdoor ballot boxes “monitoring” the election there. This is blatant voter intimidation with the potential to suppress the vote. The entire country must speak out against such acts and protest for their end.
We must work to perfect our republic, not give it up. We must be wary of the cheap temptations of populism–of easy solutions that are painful lies. The American experiment, guaranteeing democracy and liberty, has cost too much sacrifice to be given up so easily for fake quick fixes.
There is a choice the American republic can make this decade: continuing down the path to ending this experiment… or saving it.
