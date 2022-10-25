What do smart phones, social media and politics have in common? They helped cause the Jan. 6th attempted insurrection at the Capitol.
In my three-part series on the threat to democracy in the U.S., I hope to show the stark danger posed by a combination of conservative populism, modern technology and a shocking rise of right-wing authoritarianism. Many of these elements have even infiltrated Tennessee politics and corroded our state civics.
Part II focuses on how social media and technology combined with our culture is straining American democracy.
Facts and the truth have become increasingly attacked and distorted in the past few years, akin to any number of warnings from dystopian authors like Bradbury and Orwell. Let’s be clear: the right-wing has been the overwhelming perpetrator of spreading disinformation. This is not by some accident or mistake. This is an intentional conservative campaign to spread lies and hyperbole for political gain.
Smartphones and other mobile electronics saw rapid advancements in tech and grew in popularity during the late 2000s. Now, most people can have a screen with the entire internet in front of their eyes every minute of the day. That is all the world’s information, entertainment and social media just a few taps away.
With the growth of social media comes the growth of its very negative effects. Misinformation, which is false information spread unintentionally, and disinformation, which is spread purposefully, has had a field day across the world.
While online disinformation had a presence prior to 2016, the election of Donald Trump kicked it into high gear. Known for its exaggerations and careless lies, Trump’s culture of ignoring the truth for rhetoric quickly took hold of the Republican Party and its right-wing offshoots.
Trump and the GOP’s posts have consistently appealed to the fears and anger of many conservative voters. They usually frame groups such as immigrants and progressives as fatal threats to the country. This has been a primary driver for the increased polarization of American politics as it had lead to constant breakdowns of online civility between people. Hate, anger and outrage reign supreme in the comments section.
Social media can dehumanize people by reducing a person to just a username and profile picture. This can lead to a detachment from the consequences of someone’s actions. People will viciously attack another person online with no remorse.
At the same time, online communities involving far-right extremists and militia groups have sprung up at an alarming rate. The reach of abhorrent organizations like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers would likely be impossible without the reach of social media. These communities, even among normal GOP voters, then formed echo chambers by confirming one another's lies and conspiracy theories until the truth no longer existed and no source of reliable information could be found.
Large partisan media outlets like Fox News and Newsmax have only intensified the spread of lies by appearing to give the stamp of legitimacy to misinformation and theories as “news.”
This all came to a head with the infamous, and still ongoing, Stop the Steal. This is the attempts of Donald Trump and his right-wing allies to illegally overthrow the 2020 election results. Stop the Steal has been repeatedly proven false by media investigations, election administrators’ testimony and even Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security.
After years of conservative media outlets and personalities spreading hate and anger, and months of Trump falsely spreading election lies, his supporters attempted to depose the U.S. government and its election results at the Capitol on January 6.
Based on absolutely nothing but lies, this movement did just gain momentum in America. It has become entrenched for years–if not decades–to come. A gigantic portion of Republican voters now say that the 2020 election was rigged and Trump should still be the current president.
While some people have genuinely been diluted by disinformation, many GOP voters believe in Stop the Steal largely out of convenience. They can choose to believe the well-documented truth, but many have shown they want Trump in office by any means necessary. If they take Trump’s word based solely because he is Trump over irrefutable facts, then that’s on them.
So where does this leave us? It’s clear that our current use of social media and technology is unsustainable with democracy. Disinformation has been a tactic for power used by authoritarians throughout history, and the right seems to be determined to use lies to win political power.
Social media platforms must have permanent, large staffs dedicated to combating political disinformation. This shouldn’t just be during election season, but rather all the time. Platforms need to have clear and tediously enforced terms regulating such content. While free speech is the bedrock of democracy, unmoderated speech is poison to it. Deregulating social media platforms is the perfect home for extremism, violent rhetoric and lies. This is what makes Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter so worrisome.
Lastly, we the people must stand against this prevailing use of lies in our political culture. While it's a lot easier to ignore the increasingly grim political scene and go back to watching the latest Netflix hit, that is what kills democracy. Our republic cannot lack participation from its citizens that value truth and facts.
We all must get off our screens, stand up and act for democracy. Why should Trump’s movement of hate and anger have so much more success than movements of hope and progress?
Next week I will end by covering the current state of our crisis and look towards the future.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
