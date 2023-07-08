The U.S. Supreme Court, under its 6-3 conservative majority, has made two major decisions negatively impacting the future of college students throughout the country. Within two days, the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions and struck down President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.
The Supreme Court, following the appointment of three justices by former President Donald Trump, has largely adopted a legally conservative mindset of a vocal minority when deciding its cases. These two decisions reflect neither the law, legal precedent, nor the will of the country’s majority.
Affirmative action has been upheld by Supreme Court precedent since 1978, with the most recent case upholding the policy in 2016. Minority communities within the United States have long faced discrimination and inequalities, impacting every facet of their lives. Affirmative action assisted these communities with their ability to be accepted into college and cement their rightful place in higher education.
The Supreme Court threw out affirmative action without a plan from the Court, the states or from Congress to address the structural inequalities faced by minority communities. “Race-blind” admissions, as conservatives demand, does not take into account the societal structure surrounding minority students that affects them differently than white students. Banning race from being viewed does nothing to fix the racism or economic, housing and educational discrimination placed against minorities their entire lives before they reach college.
As a result, colleges, especially elite universities, will become increasingly less attended by communities of color. The loss of diversity will negatively impact campuses around the country and the ability of students to learn from differing backgrounds, cultures and viewpoints. At the same time, the lack of ability to gain quality college education for struggling minority groups will reinforce the divide between them and more privileged communities.
It is ironic that conservative activist groups neglected to bring an economic admissions case before the Supreme Court like they did on race. Wealthy families, predominantly white, will continue to benefit from legacy and donor applications. This advantage destroys the so-called “equal playing field” that legal conservatives have championed. This proves that the battle to kill affirmative action had nothing to do with solving inequalities in admissions. In fact, the recent ruling only exacerbates them.
Moving on, the Supreme Court went above and beyond to ban Biden’s student debt relief plan. The decision is an insult and an attack on the futures of millions of young American students.
The HEROES Act, passed in 2003, allows for the Secretary of Education to give emergency relief to student-loan borrowers during national emergencies. The Biden plan was enacted while the COVID-19 national emergency was still ongoing. Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent that the conservative majority “distorted standing doctrine to create a case fit for judicial resolution.” Simply put, the six conservative justices exceeded their role in our nation’s jurisprudence to ban the relief policy.
In the case that mattered on student loans, brought on by the state of Missouri’s lawsuit against the plan, Missouri wasn’t even an affected party. A nonprofit government corporation called MOHELA (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority) should have been the one to sue. Kagan noted that “no proper party is before the Court. A court acting like a court would have said as much and stopped.” The conservative justices disliked Biden’s plan and gave it their all to shut it down.
Much of the conservative attack on student loan relief outside of the Supreme Court has been led by hypocritical Republicans. Many Republicans in Congress have benefited from PPP loan forgiveness. The cost of Biden’s student debt relief would be a tiny fraction of past government bailouts for corporations and banks. The future of America’s students should be regarded even higher.
The conservative Supreme Court’s disregard for our younger generation and minority communities only serves to show these groups the shortcomings of conservatism and the promises of liberalism. The 2022 midterm elections saw the youngest generations voting overwhelmingly Democratic for Congress. Republican attacks on collegiate diversity and student loan relief, not to mention environmental protection and abortion, will only strengthen our resolve to vote progressive.
The future is blue.
