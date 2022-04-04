We erect statues to commemorate heroes, honor the fallen, mark places of great historical significance or to preach to the world the ideals we wish represented.
The Tennessee State Capitol sits atop a predominant hill in downtown Nashville, looming over every visitor passing by. Surrounding the Capitol on the same hill are statues approved by legislators long since passed that are meant to represent, to its own citizens and the world, what Tennessee stands for.
Among them: the heroic WWI sergeant Alvin C. York, the grave of renowned president James K. Polk and statues of the other two presidents hailing from Tennessee, Andrew Jackson and Andrew Johnson. While Jackson and Johnson are controversial — for good reason — in their own right, one statue stands out from the rest: Confederate “hero,” Sam Davis.
Without hesitation from our state legislators, this monument to oppression and false mythology must be removed.
Sam Davis was a young Confederate spy who was hanged by the Union during the Civil War for crimes of espionage. His legacy seemed to die with him until a resurgence of Confederate revisionism swept the southern states in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Davis now stands in bronze, arms defiantly crossed, nine feet tall atop a marble pedestal.
Let there be no mistake what the notions Davis fought for represented. The Confederate States of America was a nation whose entire purpose rose up out of the belief that the white ruling class could subjugate an entire race of people based upon the color of their skin. The belief that this race of people could be bought, beaten, raped and murdered without a single repercussion.
Not only did Confederates believe in these inhumane acts, but they believed in slavery so strongly that they were willing to kill their fellow citizens for their “right” to do it. This, as we all solemnly know, led to a civil war in which over 600,000 American lives were lost in combat alone.
Using a more legal thought-process, the Confederates were willing to dissolve and destroy the union, the Constitution, that their forefathers painfully put everything into creating and maintaining just to continue the enslavement of human beings.
Sam Davis was not fighting for a worthy cause, but for the cause of subjugating an entire race of people and attacking the Constitution of his and our very own country.
The statute itself wasn’t even erected until 1909, over 40 years since the end of the Civil War. This was during a spike in the “Lost Cause” myth, a claim that attempts to rewrite and justify the history surrounding the south’s actions leading up to and during the Civil War.
At the same time, Jim Crow laws dominated the south — mandates from the ruling white legislatures that were used to further subjugate newly freed African Americans. One way the white class would remind African Americans of their domination over them, was to erect looming statues of Confederate leaders and so-called heroes.
These statues would reinforce the false narrative of the Lost Cause Movement, where the “heroic” and “legendary” people of the south fought for a “righteous” cause.
But historical evidence shows us that their cause was an evil and inhumane one. In every single ordinance of secession from the Confederate states, which were documents justifying their departure from the Union, they fundamentally tied their actions to slavery. Every state mentioned the proposed threat to slavery.
Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens said in his famous cornerstone speech, “our new government’s foundations are laid upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man.”
But are these the ideals Tennessee represents? The ideals of domination, insurrection and racism?
The 52nd General Assembly of the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature, a body made up of almost every college in Tennessee, convened in November 2021 to write and pass mock legislation. During that assembly, students coming from every corner of the state voted, in gigantic margins, to remove the statue.
In 2017, following the carnage at Charlottesville’s Unite the Right Rally, protesters covered the Sam Davis Statue in defiance. In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, protesters toppled the nearby statue of racist state senator Edward W. Carmack. Clearly, the citizens of Tennessee do not want the Sam Davis Statue to remain on the Capitol grounds.
I urge the Tennessee State Legislature to vote in favor of removing the statue and I urge everyone to demand your local state legislator to fight for its removal. We cannot allow this reminder of Jim Crow dominance over the Black race to continue looming over visitors at the State Capitol.
For if we let Sam Davis remain standing, then we validate to the world the hatred, anger and fear of the white oppression declared by the Confederacy.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.