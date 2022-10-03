Slavery is still in the state constitution of Tennessee.
You read that right, there is still an exception to the total abolition of slavery within our state. It lies within the unethical, outdated construction of our criminal justice system.
Article I, Section 33 of our constitution states that “slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, where of the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state.”
Key word: except. Voting yes for Amendment 3 on the November ballot will completely remove slavery by changing the phrase to “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
This would abolish slavery from being used as a criminal punishment in Tennessee, which the original language clearly allows in its loophole. “A person convicted of a crime may be a prisoner, but no one should ever be a slave,” the Yes On 3 campaign said. Only nine other state constitutions in the U.S. have provisions prohibiting slavery with an exception for criminal punishment. It’s time to remove Tennessee from this embarrassing, awful list.
Tennessee was a slave state for the first 70 years of its existence and seceded alongside the Confederacy. We should face down its scarred history, not look away from it. We must not spit in the face of all those who suffered through such a terrible trade because we simply ignore Amendment 3 on the ballot. Taking out the exception for a wicked practice that caused so much pain will continue us on the long march to make things right.
Luckily for those wondering where their party stands, Amendment 3 received broad bipartisan support when passed through the state legislature. The 2021 resolution was passed 26-4 in the Senate and 81-2 in the House, with the six total no votes all being Republican.
As you can see, both sides of the aisle, even in such polarized times as now, agree that slavery should not be in our constitution. Amendment 3 isn’t trying to fool anyone or rewrite history, it is literally just removing slavery from the guiding document of our state.
Embarrassingly, not everyone takes the time to fully understand this.
“I just think it's ultimately fake history to be telling our voters next year that the 1870 Constitution allowed slavery. It clearly did not, and it was passed five years after Tennessee and the United States ratified the 13th Amendment, forever prohibiting slavery,” Republican state senator Brian Kelsey of Collierville said.
Unfortunately for Sen. Kelsey, the only one spreading “fake history” is himself. The voters of Tennessee must not be fooled by such flashy words, as they usually reflect the poor substance of legislators who talk first and think later. The U.S. Constitution to this day continues to have language allowing for forced penal labor through the 13th Amendment. Our state is attempting to right this wrong.
So when you vote for who represents you at the various levels of government this fall, do not ignore the question on amendments, for as you can now see they are just as important. In addition, in accordance with Tennessee law, you must vote for governor in order for your votes on amendments to count. While this rule seems extremely arbitrary and should be amended in its own right, it is the current law nonetheless.
The deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Early voting in Tennessee is from Wednesday, Oct. 19 to Thursday, Nov. 3. You can find your local polling places by downloading the GoVoteTN to your phone or using it on your laptop browser.
The proposal for amendments on the ballot will be presented as a “yes or no” question. Vote yes on Amendment 3 to finally and completely remove the vile practice of slavery from our constitution. An act that should have been done long, long ago.
