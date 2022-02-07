The United States has some of the most legal corruption among western liberal democracies.
Here, every 10 years, politicians can wipe the district held by an opposing party off the face of the earth. This is called gerrymandering — where state legislatures redraw their electoral maps following the release of the U.S. Census. Redrawing districts helps to account for shifts in population, but it usually is used to benefit the political party in power. This can happen on both sides — state Democrats in New York this year could potentially gain three new seats for the U.S. House of Representatives thanks to their new maps. At the same time, the Democratic Party is attempting to ban partisan gerrymandering with the currently stalled For the People Act. Republicans, however, have championed this heinous tool as of late, showing little interest in removing it through federal legislation.
The Tennessee State Legislature, dominated by the GOP, approved in January three new maps for both the congressional and state senate and house districts. In what has been described by national news outlets as a “masterclass in election rigging,” republicans have completely neutralized democratic competition in a state where they already have a firm majority. Instead of being satisfied in a state that has voted in large margins for republican presidents since 2000, the GOP in Tennessee have decided to blatantly take power away from the few districts that favor democrats.
On the congressional level, District 5, which contains the heavily blue Davidson County along with Dickson and Cheatham, is being split into three separate districts to neuter the political power of the heavily urbanized Nashville. This would effectively make Nashville unable to elect a democratic representative again. The three separate districts carve the city up and make the surrounding rural areas dominate the wrecked urban center. District 5, mind you, is one of only two democratic seats in the entire nine-person delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. Representative Jim Cooper, District 5’s Democrat of 32 years, announced his retirement on Jan. 25, citing the near-impossibility of his reelection this November due to gerrymandering.
Closer to campus, the state legislature also approved maps for the Tennessee State House that would split up precincts in Knoxville’s inner city. The only two districts in Knoxville held by democrats — Democrat Gloria Johnson currently represents the 13th District and Democrat Sam McKenzie represents the 15th District — would be combined into a single district. This would require the two democrats to potentially face off against one another, erasing one of Knoxville’s blue representatives.
This, along with several other examples throughout the State House and Senate redistricting, is openly racist. The carving up of Nashville’s 5th District and Knoxville’s State House Districts will severely diminish people of color’s political power within these cities. Now instead of electing representatives for themselves, minority neighborhoods have been shamelessly split up and tied to districts who heavily vote against their interests. In some instances, neighborhoods of color were clearly separated in fear of them voting blue over red.
It is morally dead wrong for the GOP to deprive people of color and anyone who wants to vote differently of their ability to represent themselves. Dividing areas of like minded citizens is a slap in the face to the very idea that America is a free and fair democracy. Gerrymandering spits on the core ideals of what this nation should strive to be — a place where every person should have equal and appropriate representation. The new maps are certain to be signed by Governor Bill Lee, potentially cementing this racist and unfair districting for the next decade.
However, there are ways to combat this great injustice. Several recent court rulings in states with republican-controlled legislatures have rejected their partisan maps and ordered them to be redrawn. A panel of three federal judges ruled that Alabama’s maps be remade to better represent Black voters, and the Supreme Courts of North Carolina and Ohio ruled that their maps violate the states’ constitutions.
The Tennessee Supreme Court, however, is currently firmly conservative with a 3-1 tilt, likely dooming any ruling against the gerrymandered maps on the state level. The Tennessee Democratic Party stated that they were prepping a lawsuit in the case that Gov. Lee signs the maps into law, later citing the successful cases in Alabama and North Carolina.
As stated previously, democrats are attempting to eliminate gerrymandering in Congress, but it's currently stalled with Senators Manchin and Sinema supporting the filibuster. The best steps the average citizen can take to fight against gerrymandering is to speak out against it. Write, call and talk to your representatives at the local, state and federal level and demand their support to end this discrimination.
Demand that your U.S. representatives and senators support federal legislation to ban gerrymandering. Find common ground with people who you may disagree with. Even in the heavily red Hamblen County in East Tennessee, the completely Republican County Commission voted to condemn the new State House map because it split their main city in two. Rally in protest to support lawsuits that compel the state legislature to redraw the maps fairly because Gov. Lee certainly won’t veto these maps.
Without pressure to end gerrymandering, our politicians will continue to wield its racist and oppressive power for a decade to come.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.