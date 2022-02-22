Russian President Vladimir Putin has selfishly threatened a bloody war of conquest against his neighbor, Ukraine, in recent months over Ukraine’s wish to align closer with the E.U. and NATO.
This Op-Ed was created to focus on political issues facing East Tennessee and the state as a whole, so how does this crisis in eastern Europe connect to us? Well recently there has been a growing tone among the American people, specifically online, of fear and even anger at the potential idea of putting American boots on the ground in Ukraine. They do not want to risk anymore American lives in a foreign conflict, with the Fall of Afghanistan still fresh in their minds. During the evacuation of Kabul Airport just six months ago, 13 U.S. service members were killed in a brutal bomb attack. One of those brave lives was Army Staff Sergeant Ryan C. Knauss of Corryton, Tennessee.
Corryton is less than 30 minutes away from the UTK campus, and many students, including this author, reside there and commute to school. Knauss was heavily honored in Tennessee following his death, with tributes at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and Nissan Stadium in Nashville prior to NCAA and NFL football games. So it would make sense why Tennesseans, and even UTK students, would specifically be fearful of American lives being put in danger once again. However, these worries must be put to rest, as it is extremely unlikely that a single U.S. boot would hit the ground come a Russian invasion of Ukraine. So let’s clear the air.
First of all, Ukraine is not a NATO country, despite the fact that its leaders want it to be. This means that if Russia did invade, the United States is under no obligation to send troops to fight — and they certainly won’t. President Joe Biden, already grappling with low approval ratings at home, wouldn’t dare direct troops into harm's way in a costly foreign war he’s not bound by treaty or alliance to join. His rhetoric proceeding the withdrawal from Afghanistan was clear, Biden does not want to wage another “forever war.”
President Biden has also told U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, as he won’t risk service members' lives to evacuate people who had plenty of time to get out. His administration remembers when Americans in Afghanistan had months following Biden’s declaration of an evacuation in April to get out before the Taliban took over in August, but stayed because it seemed safe at the time.
At the same time, President Biden and his advisors wouldn’t even think of getting involved in a great power conflict outside of extraordinary circumstances. A great power conflict is a large-scale war between great powers, the last one being WWII. These conflicts dominate every aspect of life and bring about catastrophic death and destruction. An example of a current great power conflict would be if the U.S and its allies waged a full-scale war against Russia or China and its allies. Everybody loses. The U.S. would only commit to such a devastating affair if it was directly threatened, and Ukraine is not even close to being worth it. President Putin also wouldn't risk directly attacking a NATO country, he wants to bring Ukraine back under Russian influence, not spark WWIII.
However, Biden and the U.S. won’t just sit idly by and let Russian aggression dominate. Biden has sent 3,000 troops to Poland and F-15 jets to Romania, both NATO members that border Ukraine.
Don’t be mistaken though, these forces will not fight in Ukraine. They are simply there to reassure and reinforce NATO’s eastern European allies, and show Russia that former Soviet states in NATO are united against its aggression. The U.S. and NATO as a whole have also been sending military aid to Ukraine and the eastern flank of NATO. President Biden said on Feb. 18 that the U.S. “provided a record amount of security assistance to Ukraine to bolster its defensive — $650 million, from Javelin missiles to ammunition.” Several Baltic NATO members have been given military aid as well, with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania formerly being a part of the Soviet Union.
In addition to military weapons and supplies, the U.S. has worked hard to have NATO and the E.U. agree on what economic sanctions to impose if Russia invades Ukraine. Following an invasion, NATO and E.U. countries would inflict “swift and severe” sanctions on Russian banks, market bonds and assets of oligarchs and Putin’s inner circle. The idea is to critically cripple Russia’s economy.
Germany has stood out like a sore thumb at times, declining to send lethal weapons to Ukraine before finally halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk on Feb. 21. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had failed to utter the pipeline’s name at a joint U.S.–German news conference on Feb. 7th where President Biden said further Russian aggression would “bring an end to it”.
Hopefully it is clear now that, while the U.S., NATO and the E.U. are standing firmly united against Russian aggression into Ukraine, American troops will be safe from harm’s way.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
