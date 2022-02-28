Expression through art forms, whether by paintings, books or movies, is one of the essential facets of the human experience. Through media, we can attempt to convey the vast depth of human emotion and teach others how to continue our triumphs and prevent our tragedies.
We have made a lot of mistakes in our history, from slaughterous wars to complicit silence. We have also achieved timeless victories, from powerful resistance to simply surviving. Through print, arguably the most enduring platform in human record, we hope to train following generations to avoid the horrors of our lifetimes.
Enter the graphic novel “Maus.” Written by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman, the story follows his father’s experiences during the Holocaust — from the mid-1930s to the liberation of his concentration camp in 1945. Through the use of animals, it shows the terror faced by the victims of the Holocaust: racial discrimination, massacre and intergenerational trauma. This moving piece has been heralded worldwide as a cautionary tale that can be consumed by many ages due to its comic style. It is a strong reminder of the dreadful slope of authoritarianism, racism and the effect these brutalizing memories leave on people. Without reminders like this, the world is one step closer to repeating these heinous atrocities.
Now, enter the McMinn County school board, based in Athens, Tennessee. On Jan. 10, 2022, the McMinn County School Board voted ten to zero to remove “Maus” from its curriculum — overriding a Tennessee State Curriculum Review that had approved the book. The Board declared it was not “age-appropriate” and included “rough language,” citing eight curse words. This ban was met by intense local and national backlash, with people pointing out the irony of banning a book depicting a regime known for its book banning. The backlash included members of the Tennessee State Legislature, U.S. Representatives and Art Spiegelman himself. In fact, the book became a top seller on multiple retailing websites shortly after the ban — reaching number one on Amazon and a bestseller on Barnes & Noble's top 100.
With this severe reaction to banning a single book, you would think that Tennessee politicians would steer clear of another massive media frenzy. However, soon after the “Maus” controversy, the Tennessee GOP, with Gov. Bill Lee’s support, created a bill targeting “obscene books” in school libraries. The bill “will create greater accountability at the local level so parents are empowered to make sure content is age-appropriate,” Lee said. In response, librarians across Tennessee rose up to say that there are already processes and restrictions in place to prevent inappropriate books from entering school libraries. Professional organizations representing librarians assert that there is no need for the bill. Byran Jones of the Tennessee Library Association said, “this is an effort to intimidate us to not buy controversial books, and they’re trying to intimidate us to not speak out about these laws.”
It’s clear what’s going on. The Tennessee Republican Party is using parents’ fear and anger over books that cover very sensitive subjects, like “Maus” and the Holocaust, to push their social agenda on education. They are joining conservatives across the nation who are attempting to restrict or ban books to limit children’s exposure to literature that talk about social topics they don’t agree with, such as racism, structural inequality and LGBTQ+ issues. The ability to deem certain books “inappropriate” gives the Tennessee GOP free reign to restrain children’s education on delicate matters under the guise of “parental oversight” and “removing obscenity.”
This is a dangerously slippery slope. One need not look far back in history to see a regime, Nazi Germany, that widely made use of book bans and burnings to destroy ideas that didn’t agree with their ideology. Nazi Germany’s leaders understood that the prevention of knowledge allows for the control of information and the ability to construct narratives that eventually led to the death of six million Jews.
Book banning prevents people from seeing all sides of an issue, relating with a viewpoint not of their own and working differences out with their fellow man. This practice allows those in charge to give their citizens a tunnel vision which greatly harms people’s ability to educate themselves on delicate issues and tough choices. If a young student doesn’t understand why they feel a certain way, their ability to understand even themselves is greatly stunted due to the banning of information that covers LGBTQ+ topics. That could lead to lifelong personal damage. Those in charge can then deal educational death blows and change the thought processes of their youth.
This is antithetical to the American way of life. Ingrained in the First Amendment is the freedom of speech. The circulation of knowledge, especially that which contains ideological and religious differences to your own, prevents ignorance that leads to racism and hatred. The inability to empathize with others is one of the core tenants of our current political polarization. If we are more resolved to educate about harmful matters like racism and inequality, then we are more able to prevent their continuation here in Tennessee and the U.S.
Without the ability to read our entire history, whether that be sprawling events or small personal experiences, we are doomed to continue the cycle of human suffering.
Walker Kinsler is a freshman at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.