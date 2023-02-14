The Tennessee GOP has destroyed all proposed credibility that their party fights for freedom, liberty and small government. The Republican supermajority in the state legislature has vengefully, without subtlety, attacked the self-governance of Nashville because of what its citizens believe in.
In the past few years, the TN GOP has not tried to hide its disgust for the city of Nashville. The state legislature outlawed inclusionary zoning laws for affordable housing in 2018 after Nashville passed such a law just two years earlier. In early 2022, Republicans carved up Nashville into three congressional districts, which stripped the city of its ability to elect its own representation to Congress. However, the dam broke last summer when Nashville’s Metro Council voted against the city hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.
State Republicans became furious and vowed retaliation, which was delivered in full with their proposed bills in the current legislative session. They left their “party of small government” facade at the door and donned the robe of tyranny.
The first bill proposed against the city, HB 48 and SB 87, would cut the size of the Metro Council in half from 40 representatives to 20. The state legislature holds no right to this and is overreaching their mandated power. It is up to the city and county to elect their own representation. This strips the citizens of their ability to decide this local matter for themselves, which they did in 2015 when they voted against the idea to lower the council to 27 members. The state GOP is undermining the will of the people for political revenge, and it is sickening.
This move alone flies in the face of everything the GOP pretends to stand for. Every single voter who claims to value liberty should be alarmed. The precedent being set by state Republicans is that if your local government does something they disagree with, they will use governmental overreach and abuse their power to take your autonomy away. Why even have city and county governments then?
The next bill, SB 648, would defund the massive Music City Convention City in the heart of downtown Nashville to further punish the city. The bill would end certain taxes that are used to fund the center, which is a major economic engine for both the city and the state. Republicans are willing to attack the economy of Nashville and the state at large just for retribution. The GOP is not using its power in the state legislature to provide affordable housing, protect workers or help its citizens with healthcare, but to attack its most well-known city.
The final two bills, HB 1176 and HB 1197, would allow the state legislature to seize control of the Metro’s airport authority board and sports authority board respectively. It would let the state general assembly, alongside the governor, appoint the majority of board members. The mayor of Nashville would then only appoint one of 11 seats on the airport board and only three of 13 on the sports board. This would effectively hand control of Nashville International Airport, Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone Arena away from its local residents to the state GOP.
Some have presented this as a “battle” between Nashville and the state government, but the attacks are entirely one-sided.
These bills unequivocally show that Republicans despise residents of Nashville for their liberal politics and are moving to strip them of as much power as they can. The state legislature is attacking local autonomy, establishing tyranny and ignoring home rule amendments to the Tennessee Constitution. They are assailing the independence granted to cities and counties as well as stomping on the freedom of individuals who live in these places. This is straightforward oppression.
The state legislature with its supermajority has become too comfortable with the fact that there is no organized, long-lasting opposition from the people. However, we cannot allow them to become comfortable using authoritarian means. It is up to the people of Tennessee, not just the afflicted citizens of Nashville, to push back against this overreach of governmental power.
Let the legislators at the capitol hear your voices. Email and call their offices. Slam the bills whenever they come up at scheduled committee meetings. Stay updated on the bills through local and state news outlets.
If we don’t stop the abuse here, then where will it extend next? Where will it end? Being a good citizen of our republic means holding those who are in power accountable. The Tennessee state legislature needs to be held accountable.
Walker Kinsler is a sophomore at UT this year studying political science. He can be reached at wkinsler@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
