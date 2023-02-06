On Jan. 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old African American father, was brutally beaten by five police officers after a traffic stop with no probable cause in Memphis. He died three days later.
It is apparent to the public that police reform and culture changes within police departments are needed immediately. It is apparent that excessive use of force and racial profiling must end now. It is apparent that in the decade since movements against police brutality have become mainstream, little change has occurred.
Footage from the attack has been available to the public for over a week, and yet the country’s response has been visibly muted when compared to other well known instances of police brutality. Why? A man was beaten to death minutes from his home, with no evidence warranting him to be pulled over, and the country is noticeably moving past.
Some minor factors might affect why the local reaction in Memphis and Tennessee have been dampened — students returning to their first weeks at college are busy or the recent icy weather makes outside rallying more unappealing — but this doesn’t fully explain the nationally subdued response to Nichols’ horrific death.
A major problem that is affecting the public today is the fact that the country has faced numerous recent tragedies and yet, whatever the protests, not much has changed. People are beginning to accept that tragedies will hit us hard for a few days or weeks, but the power wielded by the government won’t change things for the better or prevent what caused them. It’s a silent but terrifying, “why bother?”
Following the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, massive protests were held with student walkouts across the country. March for Our Lives held a major march in D.C. along with hundreds of simultaneous protests. Despite this, not much has been done federally to restrict assault weapons or high-capacity magazines. After the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde last year left so many innocent people dead, the gun control rallies, while admirable, did not appear to match the intensity of previous protests. Belief that protests following tragedies will bring about desperately needed change appears to be trending downwards.
Similarly, George Floyd’s murder by police officers in 2020 exploded across the United States into one of the largest mass rallies of the 21st century. The scale of the protests shocked many and brought about a radical rethinking of race relations in many sectors of public life. But once again, actual legislation, especially federally, and concrete results for Black equality under the law are largely absent. In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, there seems to be an unspoken admittance: if the dead children at Uvalde and the mass rallies for George Floyd couldn’t budge the government, this won’t have a chance.
Should we just move on after tragedies now? Should we just bear witness to the outpouring of grief from victims’ families and do nothing else? Obviously the answer should be no. Mass movements have worked before and, by taking lessons from the past, they can work now.
The main problem with current mass movements is the absence of longevity and strategy. The Civil Rights movement took well over a decade to achieve many of its most important goals and faced many setbacks. Along the way it took men and women dedicating their lives to find ways to challenge unjust laws and bring the nation’s attention and moral support to bear. Think of John Lewis and his 1960 Nashville sit-ins. They were not just a single day of protest but maintained over several months even while facing attacks and intimidation. A day or week of protest isn’t going to bring about the change we need. Longevity calls for sustained and constant participation.
To achieve this longevity requires central leadership and moralistic leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to direct the movement, as well as strategy up and down the ranks. The emotions and frustration carried by the young and minority protesters in the George Floyd rallies were well warranted, but where did the extreme outpouring of anger get them? Did it unite a large swath of the public in non-violent morals, or convince politicians in the federal government to pass legislation matching the importance of the Civil or Voting Rights acts? The movement largely did one thing, showcase anger. Anger does not influence the comfortable. Typically it only causes resentment or fear from the moderates, as shown by the increasing divide between those calling for police reform and those calling to unwaveringly back the blue. When we need the government to prevent future tragedies, only sustained nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience campaigns can find success.
The Civil Rights movement perpetuated by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee understood that the country had to accept radical ideas through the most moralistic means: nonviolence, unity and respect. Now, similar organizations must take up the mantle of leading such movements. Now, ordinary people have to look at the time and sacrifices made by those everyday people in the past who achieved change and commit themselves likewise. Now is the time to find success in bringing about change.
One could wait for some movement or charismatic leader to find us, but time in this world runs out. Instead we can go ahead, pick up the torch and give some light to others.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
