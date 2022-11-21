Even after having lived in Knoxville for a while, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain the environmentally friendly practices that the city has to offer. This is especially true for the college students living in the — extremely littered — Fort Sanders neighborhood and the Strip.
Though there are a significant amount of sustainable options in Knoxville, the lack of awareness is the issue. Many of these organizations are small businesses with a limited area of influence, usually consisting of people already interested in sustainable living.
Because of this, I’ve taken it upon myself to share some of the local livable businesses around Knoxville with the hope that more and more people will begin to utilize these opportunities.
First off, there is a new city compost site that is a part of the Knoxville Compost Pilot Project. Anyone is able to drop off food scraps at the compost drop off with the intention of limiting waste and reducing our pollution impact on the ozone layer.
This site is then able to “... repurpose material into healthy soil to grow local produce,” which is a great cycle of growth to promote within the community!
This is also super helpful for UT students because of the fact that we cannot use the UT compost site to dispose of our waste. Students becoming aware of this city compost site will hopefully reduce the insurmountable amount of trash accumulated throughout the Fort’s housing.
In addition to the new compost site, Knoxville has incorporated the usage of solar arrays, which are a source of renewable energy. There are five solar arrays currently, with the majority servicing government buildings downtown.
While obviously the use of solar energy is preferable to other types, I suspect that Knoxville is not using it to its full capacity. In the City of Knoxville’s article detailing the solar array use, the KTA Transit Center is mentioned as one of the top users, when it only utilizes 5 kW of solar energy.
Understandably, it is difficult for the average person to be incredibly interested in things like solar energy usage and compost. However, there are also more people-oriented sustainable businesses in Knoxville.
There are options such as KnoxFill, which is a zero waste refillery here in our community. Essentially, someone can take an empty container to this shop and have it refilled with a newly purchased — and locally sourced — product.
This reduces plastic waste from throwing away containers over and over. It also promotes the use of sustainable and local items such as conditioners and lotions. The only issue, as per usual with this topic, is the lack of awareness.
KnoxFill is a relatively small organization, and I only recently found out about it through their Instagram — which everyone should go follow! They also regularly set up shop at the Farmer’s Market in Market Square, so it is a fun activity to do with friends.
As well as KnoxFill, the small business Jacks coffee shop downtown also offers similar environmentally conscious services. Alongside delicious coffee, there is the ability to purchase dish powder, bath powder, reusable towels and other items.
Places like KnoxFill and Jacks provide such a positive impact on the community as well as the environment, so it is unfortunate that the majority of people on campus have no idea about these sustainable options or how to access them. It is crucial that UT as a campus promotes these organizations to students in order to ensure awareness about a more sustainable lifestyle.
With Tennessee being the top state in littering, one would think that UT officials would prioritize the environmental health and beauty of their campus in order to keep it the Pride of the South.
Ellen Oakes is a senior at UT this year studying economics and environmental studies. She can be reached at eoakes1@vols.utk.edu.
