The lack of food security in Tennessee, especially in the Knoxville area, is a rampant problem that needs to be addressed. Food insecurity, by definition, is “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” According to Feeding America, Knox County has an 11.7% rate of food insecurity.
The state of Tennessee unfortunately ranks fourth in hunger among the United States, with 950,000 people not having adequate access to food and nutritional intake. These numbers disproportionately affect the elderly population. Many elderly people are unable to work or leave their homes and are subsequently forced to rely on food pantries or nonprofit organizations to fulfill their needs.
It is troubling to know that as the wealthiest country in the world, we are home to countless nonprofits committed to ending world hunger, yet we seem to ignore the problem in our own backyards.
In recent years, the UT campus has been working to alleviate the issues of food waste and hunger through student and faculty-led initiatives such as the Grow Lab. Located just a street away from the dorms on West Campus, the Grow Lab is a campus garden that welcomes sustainable food production and community involvement.
As displayed on the UT website, the mission of the Grow Lab is to embody “the spirit of excellence in teaching, research, scholarship, creative activity, outreach, and engagement.” This is definitely a successful endeavor, considering that the output of the Grow Lab is given to food pantries like Smokey’s Pantry in order to supplement students’ nutritional needs.
The most impressive aspect of the Grow Lab is the fact that it is completely open to local participation. I personally have volunteered there multiple times throughout my college career, and they have all been fulfilling. Tasks include filtering compost, pulling weeds, and planting new harvest.
In addition to the success of the Grow Lab, there are plenty of off campus opportunities to improve food security in the greater Knoxville area. One of these includes Meals on Wheels, which I participated in during the Ignite Serves program my freshman year. Essentially, Meals on Wheels delivers daily meals to seniors unable to leave their residence. In a sense, I feel that this program is the most important to exist.
Seniors are often overlooked and ignored, especially those who have had to self-isolate due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our country tends to hyper-focus on youth culture and the issues facing their demographic, when our elderly silently suffer.
Since both the Grow Lab and Meals on Wheels help alleviate food insecurity, it would be interesting to see if there is potential for collaboration between the two around the UT campus and neighboring areas. Perhaps the Grow Lab can also provide a healthy harvest for the Meals on Wheels organization.
I believe that if the entire state of Tennessee would implement initiatives such as the Grow Lab, the prominent issues of hunger and food insecurity would decrease in the state. It would be interesting to see local and state governments becoming involved and actually taking tangible action instead of mentioning the problem as pertinent with no plan of resolution. The likelihood of this occurring is debatable; however, the positive effects of the Grow Lab and Meals on Wheels are undeniable.
Overall, the different ways to take part in easing food insecurity in East Tennessee are extensive. From my experience, I find a sense of calm knowing that the labor you do will undoubtedly lead to a positive outcome for another person.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
