The Fort Sanders area of UT’s campus is known by both students and residents as a home unlike any other. It is within walking distance of the Strip, school buildings and downtown Knoxville, making it the perfect location. There is also an undeniable sense of community among the Fort’s inhabitants with throngs of people gathering in the streets over the weekends without a care in the world.
These weekly occurrences, however, have led to disastrous effects on the cleanliness of the area. Anyone can stroll down a street of their choice and will ultimately stumble upon overflowing trash receptacles outside student apartments and the most unexpected pieces of litter strewn all around.
This surplus of trash has led to Fort Sanders Cleanup, where the majority of the streets are blocked off to resident vehicles for weeks at a time in order for the city crew to attempt to remove the trash from the area. To say that this is an inconvenience to people who live in the Fort is an understatement. For those who live in student apartments and do not wish to pay an exorbitant amount of money for a parking pass, the demand for street parking is immense. To remove this, even for just a few weeks in the summer, is an annoyance and also a safety concern for those who have to park several blocks away from their homes, especially at night.
It is clear that these cleanup attempts are unsuccessful, as I have yet to notice a significant difference in the amount of litter around the apartment complexes. There is one change, though. It appears that the cleanup that the city is focusing on in the Fort is the greenery. One particular apartment complex has completely cut down all the trees and tall bushes surrounding their residents’ buildings. Instead of this, it would be more beneficial to implement more trash cans for student apartments, considering the majority of the trash is due to overflow from already existing garbage that has yet to be taken care of.
According to the Tennessee Clean Act, 32 million pieces of micro-plastics are dumped into the Tennessee River every second. This number is staggering, especially considering the fact that the Tennessee River is one of the most polluted in the country.
Attempts such as the Third Creek Initiative make efforts to depollute the river, with the goal of “protecting eroding stream banks, reducing sedimentation, improving water quality and in-stream habitat. Project highlights include the construction of a new meandering stream channel with in-stream improvements for aquatic habitat and riparian restoration,” according to the city of Knoxville. Many students in the Landscape Architecture program here at UT are involved in this project and recruit volunteers from organizations such as Alpha Phi Omega, the service fraternity on campus.
In addition to the Third Creek Initiative, the organization Keep Knoxville Beautiful often hosts cleanups of the Fort, where volunteers pick up trash and litter from the streets. These events are clearly well-intentioned, however, their long-term success is wavering.
The amount of the pollution in the Tennessee River is due to the runoff from poor irrigation infrastructure in the Fort Sanders area. This, coupled with the fact that the Fort is filled with increasing amounts of trash, has made a complicated venture virtually impossible.
With all of this in mind, it is essential to figure out a way to ensure a long-term solution to prevent excessive littering of the Fort and its surrounding area. In my opinion, posters or flyers with a clear slogan could be tacked onto the telephone poles in the Fort. This way, as people walk through the Fort and attempt to just toss their trash over their shoulder, they may be dissuaded from doing so with the flyer’s messaging in mind.
In reality, no true environmental remediation within Fort Sanders and the Tennessee River can be completed without the support and cooperation of the people who reside in these areas. The most important factor to consider is awareness. If we are made known of this environmental damage and the extent to which it is affecting us, will we be the torchbearers of environmental reform?
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
