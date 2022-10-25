As I’m sure everyone knows by now — if you don’t, I am a little concerned for you — ,the Vols beat Bama this past Saturday with a final score of 52-49. Fields were rushed, Rocky Top was sung and goal posts were tossed into the Tennessee River.
On this fateful third Saturday of October, the air felt incredibly tense to say the least. Not only was it because the only colors visible were orange and red — which are very clashy together, in my opinion — , it was as if everyone was simultaneously holding their breath while also being the loudest they’ve ever been in their lives.
I mean, who can blame the Vols? Our previous run-ins with Alabama have not favored us. This win was a record-breaker over 15 years in the making!
The impact of this win on the UTK community is insurmountable, just like the amounts of waste produced over the weekend!
In addition to the countless cans tossed over one’s shoulder while making the trek to and from the stadium, the trash cans located on the sidewalks were essentially useless. All were overflowing with a perimeter of trash about two feet wide around each.
This, coupled with the throngs of cars barricading the strip at a standstill over the weekend, have all led to a decrease in the environmental quality of UTK as a whole. While morale is certainly at its highest, waste and pollutant levels are as well.
Considering the pre-existing littering issue in UTK student living, a win like this will certainly pose even more damage. I have yet to venture into the Fort as of the past week, but I am certain that if I closed my eyes and walked for one minute, I would eventually step on some sort of can or carton.
This is not to say that there are no attempts to clean up the campus after the chaos of football Saturdays. I myself have seen the good hearted students in yellow vests picking up litter on the streets, which is definitely an impressive effort.
I do think, however, that more efforts can be made to alleviate the amount of litter on the strip and on campus in order to ensure a better game day experience for all.
One way to do this is to attempt to limit the plastic left in Neyland after games. A few years ago, Eastman Chemical Company partnered with the university to “upcycle discarded trash into durable, reusable water bottles commemorating Neyland’s storied history.” This idea is a great option and opportunity to involve the intersection of UT fans and sustainability.
There are many ways that we can limit the amount of waste produced during game days. Perhaps creating a raffle system where the winners receive customized reusable bottles would further entice people to participate in this effort.
By diverting as much waste as possible from the landfills, the Volunteer community can continue to ensure that Neyland Stadium is the best place in the country instead of a trash can.
