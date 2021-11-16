Fall has sprung, and with that, winter fashion is falling over college campuses across the country. Students are switching out shorts for sweatpants and tank tops for flannels, but how do you make bulky stylish?
For day-to-day activities, like going to classes, students most commonly wear loungewear. These outfits highlight warm clothes like sweatshirts and sweatpants but with a twist. Stylish sweat sets have gained popularity throughout recent years and The University of Tennessee is filled with them. Companies like The Mayfair Group create artistic sweat sets but are not favorable for the college budget. For cheaper alternative options, students can try Lonely Ghost or Broken Planet Market.
Other students sport flannels and joggers with a baseball cap to pull it all together. Many students don't have fashion on their minds when it comes to attending classes. Waking up early and walking across campus is enough, but these simple outfits help students look more put together and give them an option to show their personality.
However, fashion can sometimes cost you. Thankfully, with help from stores like Goodwill, students can protect their bank account. Thrifting is another option for students that offers affordable fashionable clothes. Second-hand fashion not only saves the buyer money but also helps support the environment. Fast fashion has taken over the world through online stores like Shein. Garments from these stores are usually only worn a few times and then discarded. Many trends come and go through fast fashion and are then found at second-hand stores.
Fast fashion is one of the highest polluting industries in the world. The clothes are cheap, which pleases buyers, but they are bad quality due to inexpensive fabric. This leads to the clothes being made of bad material and not holding up well. But, the end of fast fashion is not in the cards for now, so the best way to help is to shop second-hand.
When darkness falls, the outfits change styles completely. The University of Tennessee has a well-known social scene. This is when outfits are put together thoughtfully and fashionably. Sweatshirts turn into bodysuits and flannels turn into jerseys. It can be hard to stay warm while staying in style. This is where accessories can come in handy. With statement jewelry like necklaces and rings, along with the right jacket, you can put your best foot forward.
Although the denim jacket has been the go-to jacket for a night out, the leather jacket is matching it. A leather jacket offers a warm option while also keeping it trendy. When going for a street-style outfit, a leather jacket is a great add-on. Keeping up with the leather theme, leather pants have made their mark. Some pieces come and go, but certain pieces stay forever. Their sleek style with their grunge feel makes for a diverse outfit.
To diversify your wardrobe further, layering adds something different. A turtleneck is a staple piece of fall and winter fashion. Pairing it with a sweatshirt, sweater or fashion top adds a stylistic feature. The top adds warmth and incorporates more dimension into the outfit. These staple basics help take an outfit to the next level.
These options are buyable and can fit anyone's price range. Everyone's styles are unique to them and incorporate their personality. These tips help show that style comes from within but can also be bought.
Calie Wrona is a sophomore at UTK this year studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached at cwrona@vols.utk.edu
